What time will JCPenney stores open on Black Friday? Timings, locations, and more to know

JCPenney has officially announced its Black Friday schedule (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

As Black Friday approaches, the large U.S. stores have already announced their opening times on Friday, Nov. 28, to allow customers to make online plans to engage in holiday shopping.

Most of the bigger stores will remain closed the same day, Thursday, on Thanksgiving and open early Friday with special in-store offers.

JCPenney also exchanged its Black Friday hours. The chain announced that the stores would be open by 5 a.m. local time on Friday, November 28.

The closing time will depend on each store and the location of the store or mall.

They also said that they are not going to open all their stores on Thanksgiving Day.

“JCPenney stores will open at 5 a.m. local time on Friday, Nov. 28, and closing times vary by location,” the company told USA TODAY.

Black Friday store hours for major retailers in 2025

Big retailers have revealed similar schedules for the holiday season.

Walmart stated that its stores will open at 6 a.m. local time on Black Friday and stay closed on Thanksgiving. The company said,

“Walmart stores will open at 6 a.m. local time on Black Friday. Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.”

Target also shared the same opening time. One of their representatives said,

“Target will open at 6 a.m. local time on Friday, Nov. 28. Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.”

Best Buy announced longer Black Friday hours, saying stores will run from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. They also confirmed stores will stay closed on Thanksgiving.

Apple mentioned store hours will depend on the location. They recommend using their official store locator to check specific holiday operating hours, as times will vary by area.

Kohl’s shared that they will start Black Friday, similar to JCPenney. A spokesperson confirmed,

“Kohl’s stores will open at 5 a.m. local time on Friday, Nov. 28. Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.”

American Eagle also disclosed its holiday schedule and mentioned that most stores across the U.S. will be open between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Black Friday.

Office supply chains like Office Depot and OfficeMax will be closed on Thanksgiving. They plan to open again with their usual Friday hours.

Staples announced adjusted holiday hours, sharing that stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Black Friday. Places that close earlier will follow shorter hours.

There is more to grab Black Friday sales as there will be discounts on electronics, clothes, home items, and other products.