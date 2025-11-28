Who was Faith Winter’s fiancé Matt Gray? All we know as Colorado senator killed in car accident

State Senator Faith Winter (C) on the opening day of the 2023 legislative session (Image via Facebook/Faith Winter)

Colorado’s Democrat state senator, Faith Winter passed away after being involved in an accident at a highway in Centennial, Colorado, on the night of November 26. Three other people were injured in the multiple-vehicle crash, which involved a truck which had fallen on its side, reported The New York Post.

Faith Winter is survived by two children named Tobin and Sienna and her fiancé, Matt Gray, who was a former Colorado State Representative.

Gray served three terms a Representative from Colorado’s Congressional District 33, which includes Broomfield and Boulder and was on the on the Transportation and Local Governments Committee, as per CPR News.

Gray was arrested in April 2022 on DUI charges in Broomfield, as per CBS News. The former Representative, however, denied that he was intoxicated and instead said in a deleted post on X that he was suffering from mental health issues.

Eventually, CBS News notes that Gray pleaded guilty to DWAI and received a sentence which stipulated that he spend 5 days in prison.

Winter’s passing was announced by Colorado’s Senate President James Coleman and Robert Rodriguez, the Majority Leader. In a statement posted to social media, they said,

“We are devastated to learn of the passing of our colleague and friend, Senator Faith Winter. Today, our caucus grieves the loss of a dedicated public servant whose commitment to the people of Colorado never wavered. Senator Winter served our state with compassion and an unwavering belief in the power of public service to improve lives.”

The statement also made a reference to Winter’s loved ones, and added,

“We will miss her leadership, her partnership, and her deep commitment to a brighter Colorado. Our hearts are with Senator Winter's family and friends as they navigate this unimaginable loss. We ask that the public respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

First elected to Colorado House of Representatives in 2014, Senator Faith Winter beat Republican Beth Martinez Humenik for the state’s 24th Senate District in 2019

Senator Faith Winter was 45-years-old at the time of her death. As per her biography, Senator Winter’s previous experience included a stint on the Westminster City Council.

According to her biography, Winter had been representing the 25th Senate District, a post which she was elected to in 2022. Broomfield and some sections of Westminster and Northglenn were under her charge.

As per The New York Post, Winter, who was the Chair of the Transportation & Energy Committee, also occupied the post of the Assistant Senate Majority Leader.

Back in 2024, a state Senate ethics committee found reason to believe that Winter had violated the Senate’s ethic code after she appeared while intoxicated during a public meeting in Northglenn, noted CPR News.

At the time, a complaint formed by the city’s mayor was submitted to the state legislature, which drew attention to Winter’s behavior during the meeting, and stated that she seemed to be,

“disinterested, annoyed, and combative, to the point where others had to intervene to cool tensions. In one notable example, she simply refused to answer one of my direct questions.”

According to an earlier report by CPR News, Winter had apologised to the city of Northglenn after the meeting in a statement, and while admitting that she suffered from alcohol use disorder, she said,

“I deeply regret my behavior last night. I made a mistake and I’m truly sorry for any inconvenience or discomfort I caused. I take full responsibility for my actions and am committed to making things right. I especially apologize to the City of Northglenn and the citizens that came out. I deeply care about your thoughts and community.”

The news outlet also noted that she entered a treatment program.