Will banks be open on Black Friday 2025? Details explored

Will banks be open on Black Friday 2025? (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Black Friday 2025 falls on November 28, a day marked by intense shopping activity. Stores across the country are prepping early, staying open longer so people can snag those lightning deals. With hype rising, folks will likely stop by their neighborhood bank to check balances before spending kicks off. Big savings mean planning ahead matters more than ever.

Banks closed for Thanksgiving, reopening on Black Friday for full services

Over Thanksgiving, many banks shut down so staff could relax, spend time with loved ones or unwind after work. Customers had to attend to various tasks early, such as depositing money, withdrawing funds, paying bills or handling other cash matters, since most locations weren't open that day.

Good news: every bank's coming back online on Black Friday, sticking to their usual times, so people and companies won't miss a beat. Big names like Bank of America, Capital One, Chase, Citibank, HSBC, Kearny Bank, M&T Bank, PNC Bank, Santander Bank, Spencer Savings Bank, TD Bank, Truist Bank and Wells Fargo will all be operating normally again, handling everything from basic accounts to loans and personal finance assistance.

They're reopening right when things get hectic, with shopping madness starting and the holidays kicking into gear, so folks can keep track of their budgets while picking up gifts or deals. This gives people a key opportunity to handle overdue bank chores, sort out year-end financial matters, or get everything in order ahead of December's end. Since branches are running again, people will find the usual helpful service, ease, or reach they count on - turning Black Friday into more than just buying stuff, but also a solid moment to address personal or work-related finances.

