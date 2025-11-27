What time will New Balance stores open on Black Friday? Timings, locations and more to know

What time will New Balance stores open on Black Friday? (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Black Friday's almost here. New Balance stores kick off sales at 9 a.m. on Black Friday. Folks who swing by can swap old kicks for discounts while grabbing limited-time deals; online returns make it hassle-free. Every location is packed with tons of shoes and gear, along with side-by-side help from staff. These fit experts rely on high-tech 3D scans to map your feet, then guide you toward pairs that actually match your natural movement.

Check New Balance store hours online before heading out for Black Friday deals

When the holiday rush kicks off, individuals eyeing New Balance deals on Black Friday should note that hours vary from one location to another, so it's best to check the main site first. Instead of pushing discounts hard, they’re focusing more on the in-person shopping experience, particularly the custom fit service. Trained team members, combined with high-tech 3D foot scans, help buyers find the perfect match for their stride and shape. That mix of comfort and function has always been what sets their shoes and clothes apart.

When returning or swapping items, New Balance keeps things flexible. Customers can drop off qualifying products at a nearby shop, just bring the order email or packing slip if the size, look, or shade doesn’t work out. Still, due to the heavy foot traffic on Black Friday, processing times and return hours may be adjusted for a short period.

Skip holdups by calling your closest location directly or checking live notices on New Balance's official website. Those hunting for discounts, ease and a personal try-on moment could benefit from going in person; yet, organizing early helps smooth the busy season crunch.

