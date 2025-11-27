What time will Costco stores open on Black Friday? Timings, locations, and more to know

What time will Costco stores open on Black Friday? (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Costco's Black Friday has started. Cosco's holiday sale is now live, bringing early deals during its "Holiday Savings" push. Started Nov. 17, price cuts popped up in multiple sections, lasting until Dec. 1 - Cyber Monday. Online tags match most warehouse pricing, though local spots might differ slightly.

As Black Friday is knocking at the door, bargain lovers prep their game plan after Thanksgiving; and for Costco fans, knowing store hours is key.

Like every year, the warehouse stays shut Thursday but opens Friday early for a major shopping event. Check out what's coming during Costco's big sale Black Friday weekend - here's when stores open plus smart ways to handle the crowds.

Costco Black Friday hours update

As the holiday shopping surge arrives, Costco and their Black Friday deals are already top of mind for deal hunters, but unlike many retailers opening before dawn, Costco keeps a chill vibe - most locations stay open normal hours on Fri., Nov. 28; executives get in at 9 a.m., others begin at 10 a.m., so there's no need to rush.

But yes, times might differ depending on your location, which makes it smart to double-check using Costco's store website before leaving home.

Most clubs run this way: Fri., Nov. 28 from 10 - 8:30 p.m. (executive members at 9 a.m.), Sat., Nov. 29 from 9:30 - 7 p.m. (9 a.m for executive members), Sun., Nov. 30 from 10 - 6 p.m. (still 9 a.m. for executive members).

You can check the local store hours here.

If your goal is grabbing basics or snagging flash sales, knowing exact timing cuts down wasted drives - big win if you're moving around during the break.

