What time will Zara stores open on Black Friday? Timings, locations, and more to know

Zara just dropped details about its 2025 Black Friday event - no need to stay up till midnight. Instead of waiting, customers can jump in starting Thursday, November 27, at 6 p.m. EST, which is one hour sooner than in 2024.
Unlike past years, this round of savings runs all through the weekend. Store hours may differ by location, so it's a good idea to check the retailer's website for updated timing before heading out.
So there's more room to grab picks without rushing. Right now, a special webpage shows sneak peeks of upcoming offers, so you're not going in unaware.
Zara's Black Friday deal is a top pick each year when cool outfits drop in price just before holidays kick off. Instead of waiting, shoppers jump on trendy finds while cold-weather gear floods the racks.
Even though sales pop up now and then - say, midyear heatwaves or right after presents are unwrapped - this moment stands out for new-season looks.
You'll spot soft knits alongside sleek essentials, plus festive gowns, boots, jackets, tailored tops, slacks, bags, and more - all lining up nicely for dinners, parties, or quiet evenings by firelight.
So far, this round shows solid cuts: that wool-alpaca mix pullover hits $36 instead of $60; the faux shearling coat dips to $89 from $149; fan-favorite button-up shirt lands at $30 from $50; high-waisted flares go for $36 rather than $60; pleated wide-legs match that deal at $36 down from $60; crochet midi dress with metal bits drops to $48 from $80; even the mini shopper tote slips to $36 from $60.
The clock's ticking.
Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!
TOPICS: Zara