What time will Zara stores open on Black Friday? Timings, locations, and more to know

Zara Black Friday 2025 (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Zara just dropped details about its 2025 Black Friday event - no need to stay up till midnight. Instead of waiting, customers can jump in starting Thursday, November 27, at 6 p.m. EST, which is one hour sooner than in 2024.

Unlike past years, this round of savings runs all through the weekend. Store hours may differ by location, so it's a good idea to check the retailer's website for updated timing before heading out.

So there's more room to grab picks without rushing. Right now, a special webpage shows sneak peeks of upcoming offers, so you're not going in unaware.

Zara's Black Friday event returns with big markdowns on seasonal fashion just in time for cold weather and holiday outfits

Zara's Black Friday deal is a top pick each year when cool outfits drop in price just before holidays kick off. Instead of waiting, shoppers jump on trendy finds while cold-weather gear floods the racks.

Even though sales pop up now and then - say, midyear heatwaves or right after presents are unwrapped - this moment stands out for new-season looks.

You'll spot soft knits alongside sleek essentials, plus festive gowns, boots, jackets, tailored tops, slacks, bags, and more - all lining up nicely for dinners, parties, or quiet evenings by firelight.

So far, this round shows solid cuts: that wool-alpaca mix pullover hits $36 instead of $60; the faux shearling coat dips to $89 from $149; fan-favorite button-up shirt lands at $30 from $50; high-waisted flares go for $36 rather than $60; pleated wide-legs match that deal at $36 down from $60; crochet midi dress with metal bits drops to $48 from $80; even the mini shopper tote slips to $36 from $60.

The clock's ticking.

