Menards Black Friday ad 2025: List and more (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

Menards is getting ready for Black Friday 2025 - deals will roll from Nov 28 through the 30th, so folks can grab savings on stuff like tools, holiday lights, kids' toys, or basics you use every day.

Since stores pop open at 6 a.m., those who show up first get dibs on hot sales that vanish fast. Some products even include rebate offers by mail, which means bigger cuts on things you'd buy anyway before the holidays hit.

Menards' Black Friday 2025 runs Nov. 28–30 with doors opening at 6 a.m. and big seasonal deals

Menards' Black Friday 2025 event goes from Nov 28 to 30, dishing out big cuts on stuff for your house, holiday lights, kids’ toys, cold-weather gear, cars. Shops swing open at 6 a.m. that Friday - early birds snag flash deals; certain discounts pop up online later in the weekend.

You can grab 4" poinsettias for just 99 cents instead of $2.99, cozy fleece throws drop to $1.79 (down from $2.99), women's fluffy slippers go for $3.99 (was $8.99). Storage bins? A 27-gal tote hits $6.89 rather than $8.98. Rechargeable hand warmers dip to $7.99 (normally $14.99).

For playtime, a 26-piece PicassoTiles kit runs $9.99 (cuts from $19.99); a roomy 10x10 blanket sits at $19.99 (half off its usual $39.99). A car booster like the Performox runs $29.99 instead of $69.99, while a 6-gallon Shop-Vac drops to $34.99 once you send in a $10 rebate form. For seasonal flair, there’s a 12-foot inflatable light set at $49.99 down from $75.99.

Keep in mind - some prices need extra steps, such as mailing paperwork, just to lock in the deal. Also, certain flash offers might show up only inside stores on Black Friday itself. Since savings cover everyday tools, kids' stuff, vehicle gadgets, and party decor, this event gives folks a solid shot to grab what they need without overspending when holidays roll around.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!