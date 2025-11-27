When will Dunham's Sports' Black Friday Sale 2025 start? Details explored

Dunham's Sports just launched its Black Friday promo, live from Nov 28 through Nov 30, 2025 - plenty of time over the weekend to grab discounts in lots of departments.

They'll stay shut on Thanksgiving but open super early at 4 AM Friday to get things started. If you sign up for texts or emails, they’re tossing in an extra 17% off stuff inside the store - which bumps up the savings on some short-term offers.

Dunham's kicks off Black Friday with shoe markdowns and bonus in-store coupons for extra savings

The latest offers at Dunham's Sports show decent cuts, particularly on shoes - prices dip hard during this Black Friday stretch. Take the New Balance Girls' 515 sneaker: it's dropped from $59.99 to just $45.00, so you get a trusted name without overspending.

On top of that deal, folks who join the store's alert list grab another 17% off in-store buys via coupon, letting them mix online pricing with extra reductions when buying onsite. With price drops paired to promo codes, the sale bends better to your needs, handy if you're picking school kicks or refreshing gear before winter.

The official ad shows lots of performance shoes, casual slip-ons, clogs - also athletic styles - from brands such as Crocs, HeyDude, New Balance; however, some prices or savings seen in early sneak peeks aren't live on item pages just yet. A few products show up in promo images or Black Friday teasers but still lack clear updated costs online, meaning certain deals might drop slowly or work inside stores instead of online.

That's why, although there's plenty of footwear for men, women, and children part of the event, only one deal is clearly locked in so far - the cut price on the New Balance Girls' 515 - with others still missing their real sale numbers. On the whole, Dunham's deals blend regular price cuts with short-term extras, so showing up in-store at launch can really pay off.

Since shops open early and signup coupons work on certain goods, the sale packs a solid punch - great for parents, sports fans, or folks after branded shoes marked down for the season. As new items get listed online, real markdowns should keep popping up, helping buyers better grasp how much they could save once Saturday and Sunday roll around.

