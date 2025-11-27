Who is Mike Leavitt’s wife Kara Leavitt? Karoline Leavitt’s brother married after ending engagement with Bruna Ferreira

Mike Leavitt married Kara in June 2022 (Image via Facebook/Kara Leavitt)

Bruna Caroline Ferreira, a Brazilian native with family relations to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, was arrested by ICE agents earlier this month. The woman has remained in the federal agency’s custody after being detained near Boston, Massachusetts, according to WMUR.

Ferreira is the former partner of the press secretary’s brother, Michael “Mike” Leavitt, and the pair shares an 11-year-old son. According to a 2014 news story from The Cullman Times, the pair was engaged at the time of the incident. Mike Leavitt and Bruna Ferreira apparently parted ways before the former married his wife.

Michael, who owns his family business in Atkinson, New Hampshire, is married to Kara Leavitt, née Lesiczka. The couple has been together for nearly a decade. Mike Leavitt first appeared on Kara’s Instagram profile in an August 2016 post, in which she described him as the “Best wedding date.”

According to her Facebook profile, they got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their son, Jackson, in 2020. Kara and Mike Leavitt got married in June 2022 and celebrated their third anniversary earlier this year. Kara posted one of her wedding photos with Michael on Instagram and captioned it:

“3 years🤍 I wouldn’t trade what we have for the world! Happy Anniversary”

Per her Facebook bio, Kara Leavitt works at Exeter Hospital and is quite active on social media. She has over 5,600 followers on Instagram and more than 8,500 followers on TikTok. Kara Leavitt also does affiliate marketing on Amazon and other websites.

Mike Leavitt’s former partner, Bruna Ferreira, was reportedly detained for allegedly overstaying in the US after her visa expired

ICE agents detaining Ferreira made headlines due to her family relationship with the current White House press secretary. Mike Leavitt’s former fiancée, who hails from Brazil, had allegedly overstayed her visa by 26 years, CNN reported, citing a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson.

According to WMUR, DHS stated that Bruna Ferreira had ended the US on a B2 visa that expired in June 1999. She is currently being held at a South Louisiana ICE Processing Center.

Ferreira’s sister, Graziela Dos Santos Rodrigues, launched a GoFundMe to raise funds for legal fees and expenses. She wrote about Bruna’s detention and stated:

“Bruna was brought to the United States by our parents in December of 1998, when she was just a child, entering on a visa. Since then, she has done everything in her power to build a stable, honest life here. She has maintained her legal status through DACA, followed every requirement, and has always strived to do the right thing.”

Graziela described her sister as hardworking and kind, and mentioned her son:

“Bruna’s absence has been especially painful for her 11-year-old son, Michael Leavitt Junior, who needs his mother and hopes every single day that she’ll be home in time for the holidays.”

Mike Leavitt, who spoke to WMUR, described Ferreira's detention as a “difficult situation” and said that he just wants the best for his 11-year-old son. Leavitt confirmed that Mike Jr., who has lived with him since his birth, has not spoken to his mother for weeks since her arrest. He also stated that Ferreira had maintained a relationship with his son, despite their separation.

Todd Pomerleau, Bruna Ferreira’s attorney, defended her, claiming that she entered the US legally under DACA. He told WMUR:

"Bruna has no criminal record whatsoever. I don't know where that is coming from. Show us the proof. There's no charges out there. She's not a criminal, illegal alien, we're hearing that said about anyone who's not a U.S. citizen.”

Pomerleau added:

“I'm just trying to fight to get her out of jail. She should not be sitting in a jail hours away from her family and from her child's life. She's a great mom, and from what I heard, I think he's been a pretty good dad.”

While the arrest has received extensive media coverage, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has not addressed the situation.