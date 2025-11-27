Bruna Caroline Ferreira's GoFundMe raises $30,000 as White House press secretary's nephew's mother is detained by ICE

Bruna Caroline Ferreira has been in the custody of ICE since November 12 (Image via Facebook/Bruna Ferreira)

Bruna Caroline Ferreira, the mother of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s nephew, has been in the custody of ICE for more than two weeks. Ferreira was the former fiancée of Leavitt’s brother, Michael Leavitt, and the ex-couple shares an 11-year-old son named Michael Leavitt Jr.

Ferreira has been detained in Louisiana, at the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center, Basile, as per her lawyer, reported CNN. The news outlet also stated that the Department of Homeland Security’s spokesperson told them that Ferreira is being considered “a criminal illegal alien from Brazil,” who was allegedly arrested for battery in the past. According to CNN, Ferreira is currently involved in removal proceedings.

Ferreira’s sister, Graziela Dos Santos Rodrigues, set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to finance her legal expenses. The campaign, which initially had a target of $30,000, has raised more than $31,000.

Bruna Caroline Ferreira’s sister and lawyer disputed claims that she has a criminal record

In a note accompanying the GoFundMe page set up to raise money for legal fees, Bruna Caroline Ferreira’s sister explained that their family arrived in the U.S. from Brazil in the late 90s. While providing insight into the family’s situation, Rodrigues wrote,

“My family is going through one of the most difficult moments of our lives, and we’re reaching out with a humble plea for help. My sister, Bruna, was recently detained by immigration and is now fighting to stay in the country she has called home for nearly her entire life…Bruna was brought to the United States by our parents in December of 1998, when she was just a child, entering on a visa.”

Ferreira is being accused of overstaying “a B2 tourist visa that required her to depart the US by June 6, 1999,” by the DHS spokesperson, as per The New York Post.

Rodrigues also countered allegations that Ferreira engaged in criminal conduct while in the country. She wrote on the GoFundMe page,

“She has done everything in her power to build a stable, honest life here. She has maintained her legal status through DACA, followed every requirement, and has always strived to do the right thing.”

"Bruna’s absence has been especially painful for her 11-year-old son, Michael Leavitt Junior, who needs his mother and hopes every single day that she’ll be home in time for the holidays." https://t.co/ZGwulr7wZq https://t.co/OUyiYNr42g — Anthony LaMesa (@ajlamesa) November 26, 2025

Ferreira’s lawyer also confirmed that she was in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program but was unable to renew her status under President Donald Trump’s administration, as reported by CNN.

Additionally, Ferreira’s lawyer also defended his client to The New York Post:

“We dispute that she has any criminal record.”

Rodrigues told the Boston Globe that Ferreira was detained by ICE when she was en route to collect her son from his school in New Hampshire. According to Rodrigues, the ICE officials asked to see Ferreira’s identification documents, which she was not carrying.

About her sister’s reaction, Rodrigues told the Boston Globe,

“I’m sure my sister was terrified, frantic. She’s been here since she was 6 years old. She’s more American than she is anything else. I’m sure she tried to just use whatever she could come up with in the moment. However, it didn’t really help very much.”

Meanwhile, Karoline Leavitt’s brother, Michael Leavitt, who is now married, told WMUR that his son lives with him while Ferreira meets him regularly. He also aired his concerns about his son’s privacy during this time.