A scene from Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning (Image via YouTube/@paramountpictures)

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the eighth installment in the franchise, is directed by Christopher McQuarrie and stars Tom Cruise once again as IMF agent Ethan Hunt. The film premiered in theaters on May 23, 2025, before becoming available on digital platforms through premium video on demand on August 19, 2025. It is now official that the film will begin streaming on Paramount+ from December 4, 2025, giving viewers wider access to the action-packed conclusion of Cruise’s Hunt saga.

The Final Reckoning made its debut as a special out-of-competition screening at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on May 14, with both Tom Cruise and writer-director Christopher McQuarrie attending the event. McQuarrie, who has become a defining creative force for the franchise, returned after directing the previous three films—Rogue Nation (2015), Fallout (2018), and Dead Reckoning (2023). His continued involvement reinforced the series’ signature blend of high-stakes action and character-driven storytelling.

With a runtime of 170 minutes, the film has been appreciated by critics and audiences alike. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning has been certified 80% ‘fresh,’ while the audience score stands at 88%.

Exploring the plot of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Disclaimer: The following section contains spoilers for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Everything has led to this. #MissionImpossible - The Final Reckoning comes to #ParamountPlus on Dec 4. pic.twitter.com/VjxKCQPaCI — Mission: Impossible (@MissionFilm) November 25, 2025

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning follows Ethan Hunt (played by Tom Cruise) and his IMF team as they race to stop a rogue artificial intelligence known as The Entity from seizing global nuclear weapon systems. Two months after recovering the source-code key in the previous film, Hunt is ordered to surrender it — but he refuses, and instead pursues Gabriel, the AI’s former human proxy. With the help of allies, including Grace and Benji, the team retrieves a “Poison Pill” malware to trap the Entity.

Their mission leads from a sunken submarine to a secret South African data vault, culminating in a dramatic mid-air fight and crash-landing, where Hunt inserts the malware into the Entity’s system just as a global nuclear strike is about to launch. The threat is neutralized, the Entity contained, and Hunt survives — leaving the future of the IMF uncertain, but the world saved.

How to stream Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Built different. Buy or rent #MissionImpossible - The Final Reckoning on Digital today. pic.twitter.com/6SWvqcH1FP — Mission: Impossible (@MissionFilm) September 17, 2025

Paramount+ revealed on Tuesday that Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will officially arrive on the streaming service on Thursday, December 4, 2025.

This marks the film’s general streaming debut, giving fans a chance to watch the latest installment of the franchise from home. For those who are not yet subscribed, Paramount+ provides two main plans: the Paramount+ Essential tier, priced at $7.99 per month with ads, and the Paramount+ Premium tier, which costs $12.99 per month and offers an ad-free experience along with additional features.

Both subscription options come with a complimentary seven-day trial, allowing new users to explore the platform before committing.

Check in for the latest news and updates from the world of films and TV shows.

