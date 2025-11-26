Fashion Trailblazer Pam Hogg Dies; Created Iconic Looks for Kylie, Gaga, and More

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Pam Hogg walks the runway at the Pam Hogg show during London Fashion Week February 2019 on February 17, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Ki Price/WireImage)

Pam Hogg, the bold Scottish creator known for loud, striking looks worn by stars such as Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and Kylie Minogue, has passed away. Her death was shared publicly through an Instagram statement confirming she spent her final moments in hospice care, surrounded by close loved ones. It marks the end of an intense journey for a woman who blended sound, fashion, and art unlike anyone else.

Pam Hogg shook up British fashion by mixing defiance with raw creativity, fueled by her upbringing in Paisley and time at Glasgow School of Art. In the '80s, she burst onto the scene with sharp cuts, latex, sheer fabrics, and a fearless look tied closely to nightlife culture. Stars such as Debbie Harry, Siouxsie Sioux, Grace Jones, and later Björk - not to mention today's names like Rihanna, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, or Shakira - have worn her designs; even Princess Diana plus Princess Eugenie gave quiet nods of approval.

Though known worldwide, she stayed away from mainstream fashion routes, still crafting garments herself in her East London workspace while picturing them on fierce, battle-ready individuals. Outside of clothing, she explored galleries, directed music clips, and dabbled in cinema, which led to an honorary PhD and praise far beyond tailoring circles.

Right up until now, she kept staging jaw-dropping presentations - including one dramatic, golden show steeped in theatrical flair - that reminded everyone how boldly original she remains in the industry.

Fashion mourns Pamela Hogg after her peaceful passing, as her family honors her fearless legacy

The fashion crowd feels her absence deeply since Pamela Hogg passed, confirmed by her family, who shared how calmly she left this life, close to those she cherished. They highlighted the kindness shown at St Joseph’s Hospice in Hackney, while also celebrating her endless drive to create and what she built over time. They took to the Instagram handle and wrote:

"The Hogg Family is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Pamela. We are grateful in the knowledge that her final hours were peaceful and surrounded by the loving care of cherished friends and family. We wish to thank all the staff of St Joseph’s Hospice, Hackney for the beautiful support they provided for Pamela in her final days."

They continued:

"Pamela’s creative spirit and body of work touched the lives of many people of all ages and she leaves a magnificent legacy that will continue to inspire, bring joy and challenge us to live beyond the confines of convention. Pamela will continue to live in our hearts and minds. A glorious life lived and loved."

More than just a name on labels, she stood out as bold and unshaken, pushing ripples through culture that reached well past catwalks - touching soundtracks, lighting up youth with daring looks, turning clothing into raw personal truth. Born in Paisley, shaped by art school in Glasgow, then breaking ground amid London's wild artistic pulse, her path thrived on defiance, vision, pure uniqueness.

Even gone now, traces stay strong - not only in sleek bodysuits rocked by famous singers but also in the spark she added during the New Romantic wave - forever stitched into how we see style.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!