"JAW DROPPED THE ENTIRE TIME": Dancing with the Stars fans react to Jordan Chiles' Freestyle performance in the finale with Normani

Jordan Chiles from Dancing with the Stars (Image via Getty)

Dancing with the Stars season 34 ended on November 25, 2025, with Robert Irwin and Witney Carson taking home the Mirrorball Trophy.

Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles was one of the five finalists who competed in the finale. Despite praises and compliments, she finished the season in third place.

In the finale, she, like the other finalists, presented three choreographies to the judges, one of which was a Freestyle routine to Motivation by Normani.

To the surprise of viewers, Jordan brought singer Normani onto the stage, and the two performed together.

Normani, a former member of Fifth Harmony, participated in season 24 of Dancing with the Stars, where she was paired with Val Chmerkovskiy, and the two finished in third place.

In an interview with E! News on Tuesday after the finale, Jordan revealed that it was Normani who pitched herself for her Freestyle routine.

The collaboration left a lasting impression on the viewers and the panelists. Dancing with the Stars fans took to X to praise Jordan’s Freestyle dance, as one commented:

“JAW DROPPED THE WHOLE TIME DURING JORDANS FREESTYLE ARE YOU KIDDING ME.”

Dancing with the Stars fans were amazed to see Normani join Jordan onstage for the performance.

“IS THAT F**KING NORMANI ON THE BALLROOM FLOOR WITH JORDAN AND EZRA OH MY GOD ???” a fan wrote.

“THATS MY QUEEN. FINAL DANCE OF THE SEASON. NORMANI CAMEO. EZRAS FIRST FREESTYLE AND HE ATE THAT. JORDAN IS THAT GIRL AND GIVE HER THE PROPS SHE DESERVES BOW DOWN FORREAL,” another one commented.

“OH THEY SAVED THE BEST FOR LAST!! JORDAN YOURE A WINNER IN MY EYES!! BRINGING NORMANI OUT?? OBSESSED,” an X user reacted.

Other Dancing with the Stars viewers expressed a similar sentiment.

““The best freestyle “ ever on the show !!! IKTR Jordan Chiles !!!!! I honestly wasn’t expecting that!!! She deserves to win based off of that freestyle !!” a person wrote.

“THAT WAS THE BEST FREESTYLE OF THE NIGHT… jordan DEVOURED that… ezra’s choreo was amazing… the actually beyoncé track… NORMANI… it was perfect from start to finish I’M SO F**KING PROUD OF JORDAN AND EZRA,” another netizen commented.

“that was the best freestyle i have ever seen oh my f**king GOD. JORDAN AND EZRA YOU ARE INSANEEEEE,” a fan posted.

What did the Dancing with the Stars judges say about Jordan’s Freestyle routine?

Before stepping on stage, Jordan became emotional and expressed her gratitude to Ezra for his support and for helping build her confidence.

During her performance, she was joined by Normani herself, whose song Motivation was one of the songs Jordan used in a gymnastics act.

The Freestyle wowed the panelists, as Bruno Tonioli exclaimed, “Queen Bey herself would love it!”

Carrie Ann Inaba added:

“You are a powerful woman of color and came here to represent and you show them how it’s done. That’s the best Freestyle I’ve seen in 20 seasons, hands down.”

Derek Hough called her routine “explosive,” saying it had “everything.” He even poked fun at her, asking her if she had been waiting to “do that for 10 weeks.”

For Jordan, the performance was personal. She wanted to show the world what gymnasts were capable of. Thus, she admitted to co-host Julianne Hough that the act “felt so amazing.”

“It showed I’m more than a gymnast,” she continued.

Jordan and Ezra received a ten from each judge for that round, earning a perfect score.

Unfortunately, the audience vote leaned in favor of Robert Irwin and Alix Earle, who finished in first and second places, respectively.

Stay tuned for more updates.