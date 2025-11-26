‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2026 tour lineup revealed with Season 34 stars

Dancing With the Stars season 34 2026 tour lineup revealed (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

With Dancing With the Stars Season 34 nearing its finale, fans now have official details about the 2026 tour. The announcement shares info on the performers, hosts, and guest stars who will be part of the nationwide event. They revealed the lineup during the season's final episode on Tuesday, November 25.

Danielle Fishel, Andy Richter, and Elaine Hendrix will co-host with DWTS veteran Emma Slater. They also expanded the tour schedule, adding more cities and dates to the lineup for the upcoming year.

A lineup of special guests will also travel with the dancers to certain locations. These guests are Alix Earle, Dylan Efron, Jordan Chiles, Robert Irwin, and Witney Carson. The news came after the official Dancing With the Stars tour Instagram shared a teaser the day before. The video showed returning dancers like Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson.

The tour will also feature professional dancers such as Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Britt Stewart, and Ezra Sosa. Hailey Bills, a troupe member and Jenna Johnson’s niece, will join them as well. The performances are set to start in January.

Rylee Arnold steps back from 2026 tour to focus on health

While many familiar faces are returning, Rylee Arnold will not be participating this time. Addressing her absence, she shared a message with fans via her Instagram Stories, stating:

“So sad I won’t be on the DWTS tour this year. Being on tour the last two years was seriously the most amazing experience ever. I’ve made the best memories and met the best people.”

Arnold explained that her decision was tied to prioritizing her health and managing Type 1 diabetes while traveling:

"This year, I had to make the hard decision to sit it out and focus on my health, especially with managing my Type 1 diabetes, which can be tricky on the road."

Her colleague Ezra Sosa publicly responded in support, writing:

“The decision you made to put your health first is such a strong and mature one, and I honestly admire that so much… I hope you know how inspiring that is.”

Following her elimination alongside partner Scott Hoying, speculation arose regarding her future with the show. However, Arnold addressed those rumors directly during an appearance on The Morning After Show, explaining:

“We don’t know if we’re gonna be on the show until the summertime… I would absolutely love to do another season… I am just staying in my lane, doing the very best I can.”

As the tour prepares for its 2026 run, the focus remains on the confirmed performers and upcoming performances across the country.