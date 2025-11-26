Did Gentildonna pass away? Tributes erupt online for 2012 Japan cup winner

Gentildonna wins the Arima Kinen - The Grand Prix (G1 2500m) at Nakayama Racecourse on December 28, 2014 in Funabashi, Chiba, Japan. Gentildonna wins the G1 Arima Kinen in the final start of her career, giving her 7 G1 wins total.

Fans are paying tribute to Gentildonna, the famous Japanese racehorse that was added to the Umamusume: Pretty Derby roster. Gentildonna has indeed passed away on November 25 at the age of 16, as per Gosu Gamers. Gentildonna is one of the most decorated Japanese racehorses that also won 2 consecutive Japan Cups in 2012 and 2013.

As of the writing of this article, the cause of death of the recently retired mare has not been released. However, Gosu Gamers notes that the Sunday Thoroughbred Club, which announced Gentildonna’s passing, said that the horse had “passed away peacefully.”

Umamusume: Pretty Derby also posted about the racehorse’s death, and wrote on X:

“It is with heavy hearts that we share that Gentildonna passed away on November 25. The legendary racehorse's legacy serves as the inspiration for the character of the same name in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. We share our condolences to all the staff involved in Gentildonna's care.”

Gentildonna was crowned 2014’s Horse of the Year by the Japan Racing Association.

Ever since the news of Gentildonna’s passing was broken, tributes remembering the racehorse have been pouring in

Tributes to Gentildonna on social media have been making mention of the mare’s outstanding abilities and the legacy that she leaves behind. A fan posted a fond remembrance of the horse on X, and added that she had died exactly on the same day that she won her first Japan Cup. The fan remarked,

“Gentildonna passed away on November 25, 2025. After leaving behind a brilliant record, she quietly passed away on November 25 the same date as her first Japan Cup victory. From here, her legacy will live on through her active offspring and their descendants. Thank You.”

Gentildonna passed away on November 25, 2025.



After leaving behind a brilliant record, she quietly passed away on November 25 the same date as her first Japan Cup victory.



From here, her legacy will live on through her active offspring and their descendants.



Thank You.

The same fact was not lost of Gentildonna’s fans. Another internet user posted,

“Gentildonna passed away yesterday? That's the anniversary of her first Japan Cup win too. May her legacy live forevermore... Gentildonna”

Another netizen made a special reference to Gentildonna’s lineage and wrote,

“Lost my words. We have lost Gentildonna yesterday. She just finished her broodmare duty, got to enjoy her life…The specific cause of passing is not disclosed yet. Deep's kids always have a special place in my heart, especially Donna, hard to swallow this, she was just 16. Live forever in Tracen, Donna.”

One fan spoke of their favorite memory of the horse, and posted on X,

“One of my favorite Gentildonna photos is when she wore her pink menko, a color suited for a princess...Rest in peace Gentildonna, may the green lush pastures of heaven welcome you with open arms; you can run to your heart's content”

Another supporter of the horse posted a moment from 2012’s Japan Cup, and fondly wrote,

“GENTILDONNA has passed. Tooth and nail with ORFEVRE as a 3yo filly in the 2012 Japan Cup, a race she won twice. Rest in peace Princess.”

While exclaiming that the fan favorite horse passed away too soon, another fan stated:

“Gone at 16, she was barely middle-aged for a horse...RIP, Fly high Gentildonna”

Gone at 16, she was barely middle-aged for a horse...



RIP, Fly high Gentildonna ❤️❤️

Comments claiming that Gentildonna’s passed away too soon are worth taking note of. According to an article by Tribute Superior Equine Nutrition, the average lifespan of a horse is 25 to 30 years. However, the piece notes that factors like health and injuries can often shorten a horse’s lifespan.

At this time, however, the reason for Gentildonna’s passing has not been made public.