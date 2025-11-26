When does Nintendo Black Friday sale start? Official dates revealed

Nintendo’s Black Friday Sale Start in 2025 (Photo by Anusak Laowilas/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Nintendo has revealed the schedule for its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals in 2025, showing when buyers can look forward to price cuts on certain items linked to the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 systems. The sale will start on November 23 and end on November 29, 2025.

The company won't slash prices on its newest console hardware, but it has spelled out short-term price changes for some game titles and storage add-ons.

This week-long event will see price drops on a number of Nintendo's own Switch games. These discounts will work for digital buys on the Nintendo eShop and for physical game copies at stores taking part in the sale.

The sale lineup features a blend of fan favorites and newer games from various series. You'll find titles from franchises like Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Splatoon, Kirby, and Donkey Kong in this deal.

Some games will cost $29.99, while others will be $39.99 for the duration of this offer. These prices put them under their usual retail costs for a short period.

Nintendo announced their Black Friday retail deals.



$29.99 for select 1st Party games. pic.twitter.com/VMAbWB7VBM — Stealth (@Stealth40k) November 10, 2025

Nintendo Cyber Monday 2025 deals

Besides the Black Friday game sale, there will be another one announced by Nintendo during Cyber Monday, on November 30-1, 2025.

The deal is centered on a Nintendo-branded 256GB microSD Express card that can be used on the Nintendo Switch 2.

A two-day promotion will be offered, where the card will be offered at a lower price.

The Switch 2, in contrast to the original Nintendo Switch, has an expandable storage option, microSD Express cards, which are newer technology and cannot be used interchangeably with standard microSD cards.

External storage upgrades also become an important factor when using Switch 2 when the buyer is buying digital games or downloadable content mostly.

It is important to mention that Nintendo has confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 console itself will not have a direct discount on the 2021 Black Friday.

The company also failed to introduce any new console bundles, as those that were available with the original Switch in previous years.

Nonetheless, generic bundles that are already at normal rates can also be found in retailers.

Nintendo has also reported that the availability of Switch 2 has reached a stable point since the middle of 2025, so most consumers would have an opportunity to purchase the system during the holiday shopping season.

