5 best restaurant delivery deals to grab this Black Friday 2025 (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Nowadays, Black Friday's about more than just shiny tech or hot fashion; food lovers are diving in headfirst. Some big-name eateries have joined the rush, offering tasty discounts along with quick drop-offs, letting you enjoy cozy classics without overspending. With Black Friday 2025 around the corner, top-rated diners are rolling out offers that don’t skimp on value.

Here are the 5 best restaurant delivery deals to grab this Black Friday 2025

1. Dog Haus

Dog Haus is making Black Friday feel more like a celebration this year. Coming November 28, folks who signed up for the Haus Rewards crew get twice the points on every order they place. This flash deal’s meant to nudge regulars toward loading up on go-to eats, including juicy franks, hearty patties or mini sandwiches, all while banking credits for what's next. While it lasts, there's no better time to dive in.

2. Papa John's

Papa John's is unveiling a Black Friday surprise for pizza lovers, offering time-limited bargains and web coupons that slash prices significantly. Rather than simply focusing on savings, they’re letting fans score deals on favorites like cheesy pizza slices, crispy wings and sweet desserts, all without stretching their budget. By using certain apps or sites, you can unlock secret deals others might miss. This year, their holiday menu aims to serve up cozy eats at prices that feel like a win.

3. Jimmy John's

Jimmy John's is spicing things up this holiday by giving away a free Catering Pack - perfect when you're hosting friends or coworkers. This deal lets lucky guests enjoy a spread meant for around ten people, loaded with their famous subs in an 18-slice combo, plus something fancy on the side, half a dozen chip packs, and sweets for six. Need grub fast? It works great for reunions, workplace meals and even post-Black Friday hangouts.

4. Houston TX Hot Chicken

Houston's HHC cranks up spice levels this Black Friday by treating loyalty crew to special deals. This time around, the buzzy fried chicken spot offers a limited-time deal where one meal gets you another one free. Try it with top picks like the regular sandwich combo, two-tender plate, or that Lone Star twist on greens; essentially, you can eat twice as much without emptying your wallet amid the seasonal chaos.

5. Newk's Eatery

Newk's Eatery is offering some solid deals just in time for Black Friday. According to FOX10 News, they're serving up a short-run $20 Family Meal - that's two pizzas along with a full classic salad, which saves folks about 38% versus normal pricing. On top of that, the chain's offering a gift card perk: until December 31, 2025, buying $50 worth gets you a $10 reward back. This deal works inside cafes or via the Newk's app, so grabbing (or treating yourself to) extra value during the holidays feels pretty smooth.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!