Junk or Jackpot?: Meet the host

Bobby Berk will be the host for the new HGTV series Junk or Jackpot?, which is going to be broadcasted in late 2025.

Berk is an American designer and actor who was very well known for his eight-season presence in the role of the style expert in Netflix’s Queer Eye.

Berk has been the founder of various design companies during his career, for instance, Bobby Berk Home and Bobby Berk Interiors + Design.

Apart from that, he has been involved in the shows like The Masked Singer and Blown Away. The series will be his first hosting part in HGTV, thus broadening his TV appearance beyond Queer Eye.

Everything to know about Junk or Jackpot? host Bobby Berk

Early Life and background

Berk's birthplace was Houston, Texas, but he was picked by his maternal aunt and her husband, Connie and Jerry Berk. His childhood was spent in Mount Vernon, Missouri.

At the age of fifteen, Berk departed from home, staying in Springfield, Missouri, getting a job at Applebee's in Branson while also going to high school.

Then he moved to Denver, Colorado, and got a job at the Bombay Company. In 2003, Berk moved to New York City and worked for companies like Restoration Hardware and Bed Bath & Beyond.

At Portico, he was appointed as a creative director even though he did not possess a high school diploma and had no formal training in design.

Career in design and television

In the year 2006, Berk made the move to launch Bobby Berk Home, and in the following year 2007, he opened his very first showroom in New York City's SoHo.

The company then made its way to Midtown Miami, Florida in 2010 and to Midtown Atlanta, Georgia later on.

In 2015, he set up Bobby Berk Interiors + Design that dealt with the design of the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors and located its headquarters in Downtown Los Angeles.

Berk's name has been associated with several television networks such as HGTV, NBC, CBS, and Bravo. In the year 2018, Berk was on the roster of the Netflix series Queer Eye as the go-to for the expert in interior design.

He was part of the series and worked on the participants' projects, the purpose of which was to enhance and better the living spaces and personal environments.

The show Queer Eye has received 35 Emmy nominations and won 11 of them, among which was the Outstanding Structured Reality Program award for 2023, where Berk for his first Emmy.

After the eighth and final season of the show that aired in January 2024, Berk announced his exit citing that he had already planned out future projects.

Television Appearances and Upcoming Projects

In addition to Queer Eye, Berk appeared on The Masked Singer in 2021 as the wild card contestant “Caterpillar” and was eliminated alongside Willie Robertson.

He has also participated in shows such as Nailed It!, Lip Sync Battle, Big Mouth, Alexa & Katie, and Blown Away.

Berk’s ongoing series, Junk or Jackpot?, was announced by HGTV in July 2025 and will feature him as the host.

The show, which premiered on December 26, 2025, is intended to be his first major hosting role on the network.

Personal life

Berk, together with his maxillofacial surgeon husband, Dewey Do, and their dog Bimini, has his home in Los Angeles. The pair tied the knot in 2012 and, since 2023, have divided their time between the States and Portugal.

Berk's support for political issues has been open and he even went as far as to back Warren in the 2020 Democratic Party presidential primaries and advocated for the passing of the proposed Equality Act by Congress.

Otis College of Art and Design conferred upon Berk the honorary title of Doctor of Fine Arts in 2022.

Stay tuned for more updates.