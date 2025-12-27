Who is Dewey Do? Everything we know about Bobby Berk's husband as Junk or Jackpot? premieres

Bobby Berk and Dewey Do (Image via Getty)

As Junk or Jackpot? prepares to debut on HGTV, attention has once again turned to Bobby Berk, whose television career continues to expand beyond Queer Eye.

The new series, premiering Friday, December 26, follows Berk as he helps people “discover the hidden monetary value of their massive and unusual collections,” according to the network’s description.

Alongside renewed interest in the show, viewers have also been revisiting Berk’s life away from television, including his long-standing marriage to husband Dewey Do.

Berk has spent years sharing parts of his personal life publicly, but Do has largely remained outside the spotlight despite their more than two-decade relationship.

As Junk or Jackpot? introduces Berk in a new HGTV role, curiosity around his husband's career, background and life with Berk has resurfaced.

Do and Berk were married in 2012, a milestone Berk has described as both joyful and briefly complicated.

Their relationship predates Berk’s television fame and has unfolded alongside major changes in both of their professional lives.

Junk or Jackpot? and Dewey Do’s life beyond the spotlight







Dewey Do works in medicine, a field far removed from reality television. He is a maxillofacial surgeon, practicing in what the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery describes as “a specialized medical field that diagnoses and treats diseases, injuries, and defects in the head, neck, face and jaws, including the hard and soft tissues of this region.”

Surgeons in the specialty routinely perform procedures such as dental implants, facial trauma repair, reconstructive surgery and corrective jaw surgery.

Berk and Do first met in 2004, at a time when online dating carried a different cultural stigma. Berk has acknowledged that they were not always forthcoming about how their relationship began.

On The Jennifer Hudson Show, Berk explained,



“Back in the day, we would say we met at Starbucks because we met online. Twenty years ago it was, like, weird to meet people online. We’d say we met at Starbucks or a bar.”



He added with humor,



“I don’t think it was quite dial-up, but almost.”



The couple’s long courtship eventually led to marriage in 2012. Berk later reflected on that moment in a 2018 Facebook post, writing that they tied the knot “as soon as it was legal” for them to do so.

The ceremony itself was intentionally personal. Berk shared that they were married by a “very close friend of [theirs] who was ordained.”

Despite the celebratory occasion, the marriage nearly faced an unexpected legal issue. Berk later told PEOPLE that their officiant “never sent in the correct paperwork.” Months passed before the couple realized something was wrong. Berk revealed,



“We had to frantically run to the courthouse in downtown New York City to get married before the end of the year to make sure our taxes were filed properly.”



Children were once part of Berk and Do’s future plans, but those plans changed. The couple does not have children and has chosen to remain child-free. Berk said:



“We have decided it’s not for us. I mean, in this day and age — and this is not to knock anybody’s decision to have or not have kids — but for me, I would just have a hard time bringing any child into the world right now.”



Time has also played a role in that choice. Berk said he does not “have enough time” to devote to parenting, a notable shift from comments he made in 2019, when he described children as part of their “five-year plan.”

At the time, he said he was waiting for his schedule to calm down before expanding their family, something that has yet to happen.

While they do not have children, Berk and Do share a dog named Bimini, a mini Labradoodle who frequently appears in Berk’s social media posts.

In recent years, the couple has also expanded their sense of home. Berk and Do have been living part-time in Portugal since 2023, dividing their time between the European country and Los Angeles.

They previously relocated from New York to Los Angeles in 2018. Berk described the move during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, saying,



“We went to Portugal, and we fell in love with Portugal, and we decided to live in Portugal part-time.”



Their residence is in the Algarve, which Berk described as “down on the southern coast.” He added,



“We live in this little village. The village just celebrates its 250th year, so it’s a young village for Europe.”



Berk has spoken fondly about the lifestyle there, noting,



“It’s just nice. It’s so quaint. The food, the people. The thing I love about Portugal is everything’s so natural. The food is so natural. We ate sweets and bread every single day and didn’t gain a pound.”



