A skywatcher’s guide to the biggest astronomy events of 2026

Universe Today outlines key astronomy events expected in 2026, including eclipses, lunar occultations, planetary alignments, meteor showers, solar activity, and comet appearances.

The year follows a period of high solar activity and continues several long-term celestial cycles already in progress.

According to the article, “the sky just keeps on turning into 2026,” with events visible from different regions across the globe.

The year is marked with four eclipses, hence there will be both solar and lunar events. A total solar eclipse in August will be visible along the path of the North Atlantic and parts of Europe.

A total lunar eclipse in March will be observable from most of the Americas and the Pacific regions. Also, throughout the year, the Moon will cover several planets and some bright stars.

The planetary movements are according to their usual patterns. The inner planets are changing between the morning and evening sky; the outer planets, however, are reaching opposition at different times.

One of the most interesting phenomena in Jupiter's moons is the beginning of a period when they will pass in front of one another. After being seen edge-on, Saturn's rings continue to open.

The meteor showers are taking place when the Moon is in its less bright phase, and quite a few comets may be seen through binoculars.

The year 2026 continues several known astronomical cycles. Events occur throughout the year and can be observed at different times. Some can be seen with the naked eye, while others require binoculars or telescopes.

Eclipses, the moon, and solar activity in 2026

The year 2026 includes “four eclipses (2 lunar and 2 solar), the normal minimum that can occur.” These events are spread across February, March, August, and late August.

A total lunar eclipse on March 3 will be visible from North America, the Pacific, Australia, and parts of Asia. The total phase lasts just over 56 minutes.

A total solar eclipse on August 12 will pass over Iceland, Greenland, and northern Spain.

Solar activity continues following the peak of Solar Cycle 25. The Sun remains active as it moves toward a quieter phase later in the decade. The article states, “Sunspot activity is always a big unknown, as massive sunspots come and go.”

Observers can expect continued monitoring of space weather and sunspot development.

The Moon’s orbit also remains part of a longer cycle. The article explains that the Moon is transitioning from a steep path relative to the ecliptic toward a shallower one.

This change is linked to “what’s known as lunar nodal precession,” an 18.6-year cycle. As a result, the Moon continues to swing widely north and south of the ecliptic during parts of the year.

Planets, meteor showers, and comets to watch

Planetary events in 2026 follow regular orbital motion. Mercury reaches its greatest elongation six times, while Venus moves from conjunction into the dusk sky before returning to the morning sky late in the year.

Jupiter’s moons begin another mutual eclipse season as their orbital plane aligns edge-on from Earth’s view. The article notes that these moons “will pass one in front of the other, eclipsing and occulting each other.”

Several lunar occultations of planets occur, including events involving Venus, Mars, and Jupiter.

The Moon also occults bright stars such as Regulus and Antares and continues monthly passages through the Pleiades and Praesepe clusters.

Meteor showers remain a regular feature of the year. The Perseids and Geminids peak under favorable Moon conditions. These showers occur as Earth passes through debris streams “laid down by their respective parent comets.”

Comet activity remains uncertain. The article states, “Bright comets for the coming year are always the big wildcard.”

As of publication, a small number of comets are predicted to reach modest brightness, with C/2025 R3 PanSTARRS expected to appear briefly in spring.

