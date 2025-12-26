Fans flood social media with tributes after Big Brother 27 star Mickey Lee dies at 35

Mickey Lee (Image via Getty)

Fans have flooded social media with tributes after Big Brother 27 star Mickey Lee died at the age of 35 on Christmas Day, following a series of cardiac arrests linked to complications from the flu, according to her family.

Mickey Lee, a 35‑year‑old event curator from Jacksonville, Florida, who was living in Atlanta, Georgia, was hospitalized earlier in the week after suffering multiple cardiac arrests due to flu complications.

She was placed in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition, as described in a GoFundMe page created on December 22 by her friend Kori Smith.

The campaign stated that Lee had “recently endured a series of cardiac arrests” and that her recovery journey would be “long and arduous,” with her family facing significant emotional and financial strain from mounting hospital bills and ongoing care costs.​

Messages spread rapidly across X and other platforms following confirmation from her family that Lee passed away.



“RIP Mickey Lee. So sad to hear the news about her loss. She was such a force on #BB27,” an X user wrote.





“Mickey Lee was one of the very best and smartest villains Big Brother has cast in many years,” wrote another.





“No matter how we felt about her, there is no denying that Mickey Lee was one of the stars of the season,” a netizen commented.





“#bb27 rest in peace, mickey. You will always be an icon to the big brother community and to the world…,” wrote another.





“RIP Mickey Lee. The Big Brother community will never forget someone as beautiful and smart as you! #BB27,” an X user wrote.





“RIP Mickey Lee (1990-2025) from Big Brother 27. I was not a fan of hers during the house, but I enjoyed her run on this past season's Big Brother. May she rest in peace. #BB27,” another user wrote.



On December 26, Lee’s family confirmed her death in a statement posted on her Instagram account, announcing that she had “transitioned on Christmas in the early evening”. The family wrote:



“With profound sadness, the family of Mickey Lee announces her transition on Christmas in the early evening. Mickey captured the hearts of audiences nationwide through her appearance on Big Brother, where her authenticity, strength, and spirit left a lasting impression on fans and fellow cast members alike. She will be remembered for the joy she brought into the lives of so many and for the genuine connections she formed on and off screen. Mickey’s light, legacy, and impact will never be forgotten”.



The family asked for privacy as they grieve and said memorial service details would be shared at a later date.​

Tributes from the Big Brother 27 family







The Big Brother 27 cast and wider Big Brother community have responded with an outpouring of grief and remembrance. Cliffton “Will” Williams, a fellow houseguest, wrote in the comments on Lee’s Instagram:



“This is absolutely horrible. Life is so short. Mickey was an incredible spirit and a joy in the house. Prayers to her family. The big brother family will miss her dearly”.



Zach Cornell, another Big Brother 27 contestant, said,



“Mickey, thank you for being such an incredible friend and inspiration to me both in and out of the house. I’ll keep trying to shine your light through the A, and I know you’re looking down on us right now. ATL Baddie for life”.​



Lauren Domingue, also from Big Brother 27, shared:



“Mickey’s light will never be forgotten. Feeling incredibly grateful and honored to have known and grown close to such a light. Absolutely all of my love and prayers”.



Keanu Soto wrote:



“Wow Mick.. my heart hurts. Running into you at OTE you made me promise I would make more of an effort to keep in touch because we laugh way too much together not to. I will miss you a lot”.



Amy Bingham added:



“I am devastated!!! I love you so much, Mickey! Praying for so much love, comfort and strength to everyone who was lucky enough to know you!”.​



Former Big Brother houseguests outside of season 27 also shared their sorrow. Rachel Reilly Villegas, a longtime Big Brother figure, posted on her Instagram Story:



“We are beyond saddened by the news. MICKEY thank you for bringing your light to the world. You will be missed. This doesn’t feel real. Heartbroken that you’re gone. You’ll always have a place in my heart.”.



Ava Pearl, another Big Brother alum, wrote:



“Was hoping for different news regarding Mickey, a genuine tragedy for anyone to pass as young as she did. Wishing her friends and family peace, respect, and privacy during this time no matter what we lost a member of the big brother family and she will be missed”.​



Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves paid tribute to Lee on Instagram, recalling a recent conversation with her on the podcast God 101. Chen Moonves wrote:



“Two months ago I interviewed Mickey Lee on God 101. That’s when she revealed to me that she was born with a hole in her heart, and as an adult she survived an ATV accident that should have killed her, but God kept her alive. Last night God brought her home. Rest In Peace dear Mickey. I will see you again on the other side in eternity. I pray the good Lord comforts and heals your family and loved ones as we grieve your passing. Amen”.​



The official Big Brother Instagram account commented on Chen Moonves’ post: “truly heartbreaking” and reshared it to its Stories with the message:



“Sending our sincere condolences to Mickey’s friends and family and to the houseguests and fans who loved her as much as we did”.



The show’s producers and crew have not issued a separate public statement, but the network has acknowledged the loss internally and is supporting the family and cast as appropriate.​

