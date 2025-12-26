Is Sam's Club open on New Year's Day 2026? Store hours and dates explored

PEORIA, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 22: A Sam's Club warehouse store on February 22, 2025 in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

Last-minute shopping during the holidays isn't a new phenomenon. It is essential to confirm the opening hours of your favorite shopping place before heading out to purchase gift items, groceries and other holiday essentials. Sam’s Club will be closed on New Year’s Day.

As with other major holidays like Christmas Day, Easter, and Thanksgiving, the warehouse chain is giving employees the opportunity to celebrate with family and loved ones. Retailers Costco and Aldi will be closed on New Year’s Day, too.

Sam’s Club New Year’s Eve opening hours explored

Sam's Club locations will be open at regular hours on New Year’s Eve to serve the last-minute buyers. Members of the Plus category are allowed to shop between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Club members are allowed to shop between 9:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Other holidays, such as Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and Labor Day, have the same extended hours for Plus and Club members.

Note that regular club hours and specialty departments may vary by location. It is advisable to use the store locator for specific timings.

Those needing last-minute deliveries can still use the Curbside pickup feature at Sam’s Club Monday through Friday.

For Club members, Curbside is available from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm, and for Plus members, it’s 7:00 am to 8:00 pm.

