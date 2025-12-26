General Hospital spoilers for the next week from December 29, 2025 to January 2, 2026

Alexis (Image via Youtube / General Hospital)

General Hospital spoilers for the episodes set to air from December 29, 2025 to January 2, 2026, show long-time problems stay tense while surprising reunions, secrets, and warnings push many stories toward changes moving into the new year.

From Alexis getting ready for a brave new plan in court to Laura being led in a surprising way, the week also shows respect for the past with special old episodes, including Anthony Geary’s last full episode as Luke Spencer.

As 2026 gets close, several characters re-evaluate their alliances, and get ready for results that could change their futures.

Monday, December 29, 2025: Warnings and whispers

The week starts with Tracy giving a strict warning to Michael, one that may come later than it should but still hits hard.

Meanwhile, Laura gets new news that could change her next move, leaving her deciding between a smart plan and doing what is right.

Drew is still in trouble, too, as Sidwell gives him yet another warning. In another spot, Cody surprises someone with something he noticed, while Willow finds a secret that could change everything, depending on what she chooses to do with it.

Tuesday, December 30, 2025: Birthday bonds and bold choices

Britt is set on celebrating her birthday in a way she will remember, bringing a rare bit of fun to Port Charles.

Nathan and Lulu spend some good time together as they get close again, though unanswered questions suggest things might not be perfect.

Trina gets ready to make a promise, while Curtis and Jordan come to an important decision about their problem. Valentin tries to make Carly feel better, but she still isn't sure if she can really trust him.

Wednesday, December 31, 2025: Echoes of the past

A special old episode ends the year in some places, showing Lulu and Charlotte are back together during a tense time.

The party takes a wild turn, and scary questions about Dex getting stabbed are still important. The episode serves as a reminder of unresolved mysteries and emotional stakes that continue to ripple through current storylines.

Thursday, January 1, 2026: Luke’s last goodbye

The new year starts with a strong special episode featuring Anthony Geary’s last appearance as Luke Spencer.

This sad and sweet hour shows Luke’s goodbye to Port Charles, highlighting great acting that showed how important the character was.

While Luke would later come back for a short time to see Tracy in Amsterdam, this show marks the real end of a long story, as actors and fans both show respect to one of TV’s most iconic figures.

Friday, January 2, 2026: New year, new lines in the sand

Sonny gives a warning to Michael, showing more fights between the father and son. Kristina is surprised by things she didn't see coming, while Alexis decides it’s time to try a new plan in court as she gets ready to face Willow again.

Dante meets with Justine, hinting at possible trouble at work or in his life. Meanwhile, Laura is told what to do but no one knows if she will actually follow the orders.

Fans of General Hospital can watch the new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

