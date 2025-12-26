The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next week from December 29, 2025 to January 2, 2026

Jack Abbott (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episodes airing from December 29, 2025 to January 2, 2026 show trouble ahead for Genoa City. Victor Newman sharpens his plan against a dangerous enemy, and Nick is pulled into a risky alliance that could change the Newman family’s future.

Elsewhere, surprising choices and complicated romances take center stage. Phyllis stuns Jack, Daniel and Tessa grow closer, and Mariah is shaken by a frightening memory from her past. As secrets come out and loyalties are tested, the final week of the year sets up big drama for 2026.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episodes set to release from December 29, 2025 to January 2, 2026

Monday, December 29, 2025: Calling the bluff

Nick Newman finds himself forced into a dangerous game when he decides to see if Matt Clark is lying. Though Nick never wanted to deal with his old enemy again, things happen that leave him with no choice but to play along.

Meanwhile, Phyllis Summers surprises everyone by changing her mind and giving Jack Abbott an unexpected gift, hinting that her messy life might be starting to change.

In another spot, Noah gets more worried about Sienna’s safety, especially with Matt Clark scaring the people closest to him.

Tuesday, December 30, 2025: Victor’s favor

Victor Newman shows that being loyal has its rewards as he gets ready to pay back Michael Baldwin for staying by his side.

However, not all secrets stay hidden, as Nikki Newman tells Jack private news, an act that could make Victor very angry if he finds out.

At the same time, Claire refuses to back down while explaining her recent choices, though people wonder if she is really doing the right thing or just getting ready for trouble.

Wednesday, December 31, 2025: Hope springs eternal

Cane Ashby once again refuses to give up on Lily Winters, making a brave and maybe bad move to win back her trust after years of sadness. Across town, Adam Newman and Sally Spectra think about their rocky love story, admitting the complicated emotions that still keep them together.

Meanwhile, sparks fly as Tessa Porter begins to look into her growing feelings for Daniel Romalotti, and their strong connection hints at a good but unsure future.

Thursday, January 1, 2026: A blast from 1998

On New Year’s Day, The Young and the Restless airs a classic episode from 1998. Jill Abbott crashes Katherine Chancellor’s elegant party and drops a shocking announcement that brings the celebration to a halt.

The episode highlights the show’s long history and famous rivalries, giving longtime fans a chance to relive one of Genoa City’s most memorable moments as the new year begins.

Friday, January 2, 2026: Haunted beginnings

As 2026 officially begins, Victor and Nick Newman finally work together to go after Matt Clark, starting their carefully made plan. Daniel makes a serious promise to Tessa, making people wonder if he can really keep his word this time.

Meanwhile, Mariah Copeland starts the new year feeling heavy with old pain, as the memory of Ian Ward comes back to scare her, proving some bad memories refuse to stay in the past.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the on CBS and Paramount Plus.