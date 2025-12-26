Canada’s Drag Race queens Karamilk and Mya Foxx reflect on identity, representation, and Nova Scotia drag

Mya Foxx from Canada’s Drag Race season 6 (Image via Instagram/@myafoxx_hfx)

Canada’s Drag Race returned for its sixth season, which premiered on November 20, 2025, on Crave in Canada and WOW Presents Plus internationally, featuring a diverse cast of 12 queens.

Brooke Lynn Hytes is back as host alongside judges Traci Melchor, Carson Kressley, Hollywood Jade, and Sarain Fox, who introduced twists like the Golden Beaver power.

The series also celebrated its first, including Nova Scotia's debut in drag representation by queens Mya Foxx and Karamilk (both Halifax-rooted), plus Moncton’s Sami Landri.

In a recent interview with the Chronicle Herald in Halifax, ahead of Mya’s episode 6 exit, Maritime trailblazers, Foxx and Karamilk, opened up about identity, heritage, confidence, and what it means to represent Nova Scotia drag on one of the biggest platforms in queer television.

Here's what the two Canada's Drag Race queens representing Nova Scotia said in the interview

Mya Foxx talked about her Inuit roots

Mya Foxx, who grew up in Cape Breton and now calls Halifax home, made her grand entrance with the unforgettable line to introduce herself to Canada’s Drag Race workroom, “Well, jumping Jesus! Scotia’s finally in the building,” she declared.

Foxx said that moment was intentional. For years, East Coast performers had been watching the show, wondering if their turn would ever come.

“I think for many years we were sort of thinking, ‘Are we ever gonna get a shot here?’” she said. “So I definitely wanted to shout out where I’m from, and let everybody know right away that this is who I’m repping.”

Foxx’s journey into drag grew naturally out of dance. She recalled being asked to serve as a backup dancer for local queens during Pride gigs, moments that slowly encouraged her toward performing drag herself. When the pandemic hit, she suddenly had the time and isolation to focus on her craft.

“I had been a fan of drag for years and years, watching it on TV,” she said. “I think it was very eye-opening because I had no idea how much actually went into it, and, you know, the prep and all of that sort of stuff.”

Her entrance on Canada’s Drag Race carried significance. While Foxx has Scottish and Romanian roots, she made a deliberate choice to highlight her Inuit heritage, incorporating traditional materials and symbolism, as she explained:

“I definitely incorporate influences from all of my background. But there is a focus on the Inuit side, for sure.”

For Foxx, wearing her heritage so visibly on a national stage was deeply personal.

“So I think for me it’s about how can I incorporate certain elements, whether that’s traditional materials like fox fur, seal skin, maybe a piece of jewelry.”

She described the moment she walked into the workroom as both proud and grounding, noting, with a laugh,

“My entrance line was very Nova Scotian, very Scottish, the two worlds. I wanted to come out with something strong to speak up for East Coast drag.”

Since the season began airing, Foxx said the response has been overwhelming.

“The love that’s coming through is incredible,” she said. “Seeing people repost my look or put me in their top three lists — it’s amazing.”

She further added that she hopes viewers see that East Coast drag is anything but second-rate, stating,

“I think that we have a certain something out here. There’s some personality here, and there’s a perspective that we haven’t seen a lot on Drag Race.”

Karamilk says she is obsessed with Beyoncé.

Karamilk, the 25-year-old Jamaican and Barbadian queen raised in Halifax Regional Municipality (specifically Lower Sackville) but now based in Ontario, didn’t stumble into drag easily.

“So being queer and being gay, or even going out, wasn’t really something I could do,” she said.

It wasn’t until she moved to Ottawa for university that she began working in Pride planning and spending time around drag artists. Queens quickly noticed her dance background and encouraged her to perform, though it still took time before she leaped.

“And then as soon as I got into the makeup and everything,” Karamilk said, “I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m literally Beyoncé, and I’m obsessed.’”

That realization changed everything. She described drag as stepping into a more confident version of herself, one she never quite had space to inhabit before.

“Growing up, I always wanted to be the Beyoncé in our dance numbers,” she said. “But I couldn’t because I wasn’t a woman. Now in drag, I get to choreograph my own numbers, and I get to have my backup dancers that lift me.”

Karamilk applied to Canada’s Drag Race three years in a row before finally being cast, a persistence she says mirrors the broader experience of Maritime drag artists waiting to be seen.

She believes Halifax’s drag scene offers something distinct from larger cities, noting,

“What Halifax does so well is that they’re so camp and funny. There’s that East Coast humour and grit. And I feel like that needs to be shown on Drag Race.”

Just being on the show, she said, feels surreal, adding,

“It’s been a whirlwind. Overall, the best word to describe it is gratitude.”

Stay tuned for more updates.