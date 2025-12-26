Canada’s Drag Race: Double elimination shocker in lip sync slay-off sends queens Mya Foxx and Velma Jones home

Canada’s Drag Race season 6 host and judge Brooke Lynn Hytes. (Image via Getty)

Canada’s Drag Race Season 6 delivered one of its most dramatic episodes, which premiered on Thursday, December 25, 2025, on Crave and Wow Presents Plus with a Lip Sync Slay-Off that ended in a rare and emotional double elimination.

Episode 6 titled "Slayoffs" crowned Eboni La’Belle as the Lip Sync Assassin of the season, but also saw fan favourites Mya Foxx and Velma Jones getting sashay away a shocking double eviction.

The competition officially entered its most ruthless phase, with eight queens entering the episode and only six moving forward to compete to win the title of "Canada's Next Drag Superstar."

Canada’s Drag Race season 6's latest episode saw Eboni La’Belle winning the lip sync slay off

The latest episode of Canada’s Drag Race Season 6 featured the Lip Sync Slay-Off Extravaganza, a multi-round tournament that forced queens to fight for survival from the moment the music started.

Host Brooke Lynn Hytes announced the shocking double elimination twist along with the rules, which included three rounds: win your first lip sync and advance; while losing meant landing straight in the danger zone.

In the opening round, Saltina Shaker defeated Mya Foxx to Fefe Dobson’s “Shut Up and Kiss Me,” while Sami Landri overcame PM with Céline Dion’s “I’m Alive.”

Eboni La’Belle delivered a confident win over Van Goth to Charlotte Cardin’s “Feel Good,” and Karamilk beat Velma Jones with Tate McRae’s “It’s OK I’m OK.”

Round two saw Saltina Shaker continue her momentum against Sami Landri to “Don’t Cha” by The Pussycat Dolls, while Eboni La’Belle eliminated Karamilk in a slick, commanding performance to Kelly Rowland’s “Work.”

In the final round, Eboni sealed her dominance with a decisive win over Saltina Shaker to P!nk’s “U + Ur Hand,” earning the Lip Sync Assassin title and a $5,000 prize.

Despite Eboni’s victory, danger still loomed. Mya Foxx, PM, Van Goth, and Velma Jones landed in the bottom. Van Goth was saved using the Golden Beaver, leaving Mya Foxx, PM, and Velma Jones to battle it out to Sarah McLachlan’s “Sweet Surrender.”

Eventually, both Mya Foxx and Velma Jones were eliminated from Canada’s Drag Race Season 6

About Mya Foxx:

Mya Foxx made Drag Race history as the first Inuk queen to join a TV drag contest and one of the first queens from Nova Scotia to be on Canada’s Drag Race.

Mya͏ brought Indigenous representation and East Coast pride to the national stage. All season long, she showed her skill, especially when she won Episode 3's Snatch Game for her brave act of Theresa Caputo.

Her style mixed city clothes, cultural impact, and quick wit, earning respect from both judges and other competitors.

About Velma Jones:

Velma Jones also took a significant journey, being the first drag king ever picked on Drag Race season. Velma went into the contest with great hopes and a goal based on showing people different kinds of talent.

A performer who was assigned female at birth, known for showy charm and guiding others in Montreal’s drag world, Velma often gave reflective shows that honored gender change and drag art.

Even if she never won a maxi-challenge, Velma kept getting good spots and stayed away from big mistakes until the slay-off style gave no space for mistakes.

Canada's Drag Race Season 6 started on November 20, 2025, premiering on Crave in Canada and WOW Presents Plus worldwide.

Hosted by Brooke Lynn Hytes, the season has a panel of judges that includes Carson Kressley, Traci Melchor, Hollywood Jade, and Sarain Fox, with some guest judges lined up.

The 12 contestants competing this season were:

Eboni La’Belle (St. Catharines, Ontario) Karamilk (Toronto, Ontario) PM (Vancouver, British Columbia) Saltina Shaker (Ottawa, Ontario) Sami Landri (Moncton, New Brunswick) Van Goth (Toronto, Ontario) Mya Foxx (Halifax, Nova Scotia) Velma Jones (Montreal, Quebec) Dulce (London, Ontario) Hazel (Vancouver, British Columbia) Star Doll (Toronto, Ontario) Paolo Perfección (Montreal, Quebec)

Canada’s Drag Race Season 6 contestants eliminated so far:

Paolo Perfección (Episode 2)

Star Doll (Episode 3)

Hazel (Episode 4)

Dulce (Episode 5)

Mya Foxx (Episode 6)

Velma Jones (Episode 6)

