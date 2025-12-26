Chad Entzel case on 20/20 - A detailed case overview

ABC's 20/20: season 48 (Image via Hulu)

In the quiet outskirts of Bismarck, North Dakota, a seemingly ordinary family life unraveled into tragedy in early 2020. Chad Entzel, a 42-year-old enthusiast of bowling, golf, and stock car racing, vanished after a routine night out, only for his burned body to be discovered in his home amid suspicious flames.

Nikki Entzel and her lover, Earl Howard, allegedly plotted his murder to start anew with insurance money. This case of betrayal, arson, and hidden motives captivated investigators and the public, exposing how a love triangle turned fatal in one of the coldest regions of the U.S.

ABC's 20/20 delves into this story in the episode The Last Strike, featuring exclusive interviews, security footage, and police accounts. Originally aired on March 17, 2023, the episode can be streamed anytime on Hulu, Disney+, or the ABC website, with occasional encores on ABC.

ABC 20/20: The life and relationship of Nikki and Chad Entzel

Chad Entzel lived a vibrant life in Bismarck, North Dakota, where he worked steadily and pursued passions like weekly bowling leagues, dart games, golf outings, and summer stock car racing. Friends and family remembered him as outgoing and forward-looking, with plans for future adventures.

His sister, Lori Kraus, described Chad Entzel as someone who thrived on activity and connection, as per ABC News. He had been married to Nikki Sue Entzel for several years, and the couple resided in a home on the city's edge, blending rural calm with suburban routine.

Nikki, meanwhile, managed daily life at home while Chad was often out with hobbies. Their marriage appeared stable from the outside, but underlying strains emerged over time. Chad's dedication to work and sports left little room for deeper issues to surface publicly.

The Entzels' home, equipped with security cameras for safety, captured everyday moments that later proved pivotal. This setup reflected a practical household, yet it unknowingly documented the shifts that led to tragedy. No early signs of conflict were reported by neighbors, painting a picture of normalcy in Bismarck's tight-knit community, according to ABC News.

The affair and the emerging murder plot

Nikki Entzel's affair with Earl Howard, a Canadian man, began subtly and escalated into a central element of the case. Security footage from Bismarck spots showed the pair together often, including public displays like a kiss outside a Walmart days before the incident.

Howard, not Nikki's usual type by her later account, entered her life during a trip to Minneapolis's Mall of America, where their connection deepened, as per ABC News. Authorities later uncovered evidence suggesting the affair fueled a conspiracy. Nikki and Earl allegedly schemed to eliminate Chad Entzel, using his life insurance payout to relocate to Texas.

Phone records and messages hinted at motives tied to financial freedom and escape. Howard, in police interviews, admitted to the relationship but shifted blame, claiming he only helped cover tracks after the fact. Nikki initially denied romance, calling interactions friendly, but footage contradicted this, as reported by ABC News.

The Night of the Crime

On December 30, 2019, Chad Entzel left for his regular bowling league in Bismarck, a typical evening in his routine. He did not return home that night, and by January 2, 2020, Nikki called 911, reporting smoke filling the house and fearing Chad Entzel was inside, as he had missed work for days.

Emergency responders arrived to find two separate fires: one in the bedroom where Chad's body lay and another in the basement. His remains showed severe burns, but initial assumptions pointed to suicide via a nearby shotgun, with flames from a propane heater, as per ABC News.

Security cameras, however, told a different story. Footage captured Nikki and Earl entering and exiting the home repeatedly that night, behavior deemed "extremely suspicious" by Special Agent Mike Mees. The gun's position on the bed, away from Chad's body on the floor, raised doubts.

Autopsy results confirmed multiple shotgun blasts as the cause of death, not fire or self-inflicted wounds. Traces of accelerant on Chad Entzel 's body further suggested tampering. Nikki claimed she waited in a car during a supposed struggle, hearing shots but not witnessing them. Howard denied firing, asserting he only assisted with the cleanup, according to ABC News.

Investigation, trial, and aftermath

The investigation pivoted quickly from accident to homicide after an arson dog detected accelerants, unusual for a heater mishap. Burleigh County State's Attorney Julie Lawyer noted the improbability of two unrelated fires.

Interviews exposed inconsistencies: Nikki's accounts shifted from being present to walking alone in subzero cold, while Howard blamed her for the shooting. Despite being unable to pinpoint the shooter, evidence of conspiracy mounted through footage and confessions, as per ABC News.

Earl Howard pleaded guilty in February 2022 to conspiracy to commit murder and arson, receiving 25 years; the murder charge was dropped. Nikki's October 2022 trial ended in a conviction for conspiracy to commit arson, murder, and evidence tampering.

Sentenced to life with parole possibility in February 2023, she maintains innocence, expressing in a 20/20 interview a desire for full resources to uncover the truth, though admitting her stories varied, according to ABC News. Her attorney, Thomas Glass, initiated appeals.

The case drew attention for its reliance on technology and persistence, closing a chapter for Chad Entzel's family while underscoring justice's challenges in remote areas. Bismarck's community reflected on the events, emphasizing vigilance in relationships.

