Paik Jong-won (Image via Netflix)

Culinary Class Wars Season 2 keeps Paik Jong-won on the judging panel despite backlash over off‑screen controversies tied to his restaurant business, TheBorn Korea.

The show’s producers have confirmed that Paik remains a central judge, even as public criticism and legal scrutiny continue to follow him from outside the Culinary Class Wars kitchen.

The Culinary Class Wars Season 2 judging panel

Culinary Class Wars Season 2 returned with its original judging panel: Paik Jong-won and chef Ahn Sung‑jae.

Their dynamic, established in Season 1, continues to anchor the competition, with Paik delivering blunt critiques and Ahn offering more technical, fine‑dining–focused feedback.

Netflix and the production team have not replaced Paik or altered the judging structure for Season 2, despite the controversies that emerged after Season 1 wrapped.

In early 2025, accusations began circling Paik Jong-won. These claims were tied to TheBorn Korea, the large group of restaurants he runs. Issues within the company came into public view. Scrutiny grew stronger as more details emerged.

Faults ranged from incorrect labeling to hygiene breaches, shoddy goods showing up on shelves, and sky-high festival markup demands muddying vendor agreements.

Claims about mistreatment at work, along with misuse of authority, drew more attention from the public.

On Reddit’s r/CulinaryClassWars, one user wrote,



“He’s been accused of using pesticide containers for sauces and cooking barbeque in rusty oil drums. There are also allegations of recipe theft, like falsely claiming he invented dae-pae samgyeopsal and filing patents for things he didn’t create. He also did not pay his staff for months and then publicly blamed them when they spoke out.”



In a video statement released in May 2025, Paik addressed the situation directly. He said,



“From now on, I will dedicate all my passion and energy solely to the growth of TheBorn Korea—not as a TV personality but as an entrepreneur. I bear sole responsibility for the entirety of the problems.”



He added that he would step back from new television appearances and focus on rebuilding his company. However, he also made clear that he would fulfill existing commitments. He stated,



“I will only carry out the TV projects that are already in progress.”



Culinary Class Wars Season 2 had already completed filming before those controversies became widely publicized. Because of that, the show’s release schedule and judging lineup remained unchanged.

Paik’s continued presence on Culinary Class Wars has since drawn mixed reactions from viewers and industry observers.

Public and viewer response to Paik’s role

Since the premiere of Culinary Class Wars Season 2 on December 16, 2025, online forums and social media have seen renewed debate over Paik Jong‑won’s role. On Reddit’s r/CulinaryClassWars, one user wrote,



“TBH, aside from all the controversy, I don't think he even deserves to be a judge on Culinary Class War 2.”



Another commented,



“Hated this guy from the very beginning. I didn't understand the hype.”



A netizen wrote,



"But in Paik’s case, his reputation and popularity were so strong that people just ignored his wrongdoings and even defended him."



In Korea, entertainment news outlets and food industry blogs have noted that some viewers are actively skipping episodes or watching with subtitles turned off to avoid hearing Paik’s commentary.

Others argue that Culinary Class Wars should be judged on the chefs’ performances and the quality of the dishes, not on the off‑screen actions of one judge.

During a press conference in Seoul ahead of the Season 2 premiere, producer Kim Hak‑min addressed the situation. He said,



“We put a lot of thought into how to prepare for Season 2, especially given the immense love the first season received. The focus of the new season remains on the intensity of the competition and the cooking itself.”



He did not directly address calls to remove Paik but emphasized that the show was developed with careful consideration of its impact and audience expectations. Kim said,



“Culinary Class Wars is about the chefs, their skills, and the pressure they face. That has not changed in Season 2.”



For now, Culinary Class Wars Season 2 continues to air with Paik Jong‑won in his seat at the judges’ table, his critiques forming part of the show’s ongoing narrative.

The production team has not indicated any plans to alter the judging lineup mid‑season, and all episodes released so far feature Paik as a central figure.

