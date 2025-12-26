Son Jong-won says Culinary Class Wars 2 strengthened bonds and reshaped his perspective

Son Jong-won (Image via Instagram/@jw.sson)

Son Jong-won says his time on Culinary Class Wars Season 2 left a lasting impact that extended well beyond competition.

In a recent interview released alongside a Harper’s Bazaar Korea pictorial, the Michelin-starred chef described the experience as one that deepened relationships, reinforced the communal nature of cooking, and reshaped how he views his role within the culinary world.

Speaking about his participation in Culinary Class Wars 2, Son said,



“When you place yourself in an environment you haven’t experienced, there is some kind of learning. It was hard but enjoyable.”



He added that the show brought together chefs who had not shared a kitchen in years.



“People I hadn’t seen in a long time gathered in one place, and through the process of cooking together, our relationships became much closer. I felt camaraderie.”



The remarks frame Culinary Class Wars Season 2 not simply as a televised competition, but as a rare professional convergence.

With dozens of chefs from different culinary backgrounds working under pressure, the format placed collaboration and shared endurance alongside rivalry.

Son’s comments suggest that the value of the experience lies in proximity and process rather than outcome.

Culinary Class Wars 2 and Son Jong-won’s view of craft and connection







The Harper’s Bazaar Korea feature presents Son Jong-won in a markedly different setting from the stainless-steel kitchens of Culinary Class Wars.

In the pictorial, he appears without his chef’s uniform, wearing a range of tailored outfits and alternating between a gentle smile and a more reserved, charismatic presence.

The visual departure parallels the reflective tone of his interview, which focuses less on accolades and more on purpose.

When discussing fine dining, Son addressed a common critique head-on. He said,



“Some people might say fine dining is all the same once it’s in your mouth.”



He contrasted that perception with the chefs he admires most.



“The chefs I respect pursued something beyond that. Seeing chefs who never compromise, who spend time and dedicate themselves to achieve their goals, and who go beyond what people might ordinarily do, gives me a sense of the sublime.”



That philosophy aligns closely with the judging standards repeatedly emphasized in Culinary Class Wars Season 2, where intention, balance, and execution are scrutinized alongside creativity.

Son’s perspective situates fine dining as an ongoing pursuit rather than a finished form, echoing the competitive environment in which even established chefs are asked to justify their choices dish by dish.

Beyond the show, Son also spoke about his responsibilities as the head chef of two Michelin one-star restaurants. Addressing the challenge directly, he said,



“In fact, it’s hard enough to properly run one restaurant, so I was afraid whether I could handle two.”



He explained that the decision was rooted in opportunity rather than expansion for its own sake.



“A big reason was the opportunity to give deserving team members another chance.”



For Son, leadership in the kitchen is inseparable from collective effort. He said,



“Cooking is not something one can do alone. Seeing team members who work so hard made me want to create an environment where these people can work for a long time, a dining space they can continually belong to.”



The statement underscores a recurring theme in Culinary Class Wars 2, where teamwork and adaptability often determine survival as much as individual skill.

Asked about the one principle he hopes never to lose as a chef, Son returned to the emotional core of the profession. He said,



“I don’t want to lose the reason why I cook. The first time I felt this job was truly a good job was because you can make someone happy.”



He described the immediacy of that reward:



“When you see people’s faces immediately brighten, and they look happy after eating, it gives you strength and motivation.”



Rather than positioning himself as a completed figure within the culinary hierarchy, Son emphasized continuity and curiosity. He said,



“Rather than becoming a finished product, I want to keep searching and pondering the path.”



The sentiment reflects a mindset frequently reinforced in Culinary Class Wars Season 2, where even veteran chefs are framed as participants in an ongoing process of refinement.

The Harper’s Bazaar Korea pictorial and interview appear in the magazine’s January 2026 issue and on its official Instagram, offering a glimpse into how Son Jong-won contextualizes his public visibility following Culinary Class Wars.

Taken together, his comments present the series as a catalyst for renewed connection, professional reflection, and a reaffirmation of why he continues to cook.

As Culinary Class Wars 2 continues to draw attention for its scale and intensity, Son Jong-won’s reflections provide a quieter counterpoint.

They emphasize that, amid competition and spectacle, the lasting impact often lies in shared kitchens, strengthened bonds, and a clearer sense of purpose.

Stay tuned for more updates.