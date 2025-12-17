Alyssa Burkett case on 20/20: A detailed case overview

ABC's 20/20: season 48, episode 10 (Image via ABC Network)

In the suburbs of Carrollton, Texas, an act of violence shattered the life of 24 year old Alyssa Burkett on a crisp fall morning in 2020. As she pulled into the parking lot of her workplace at Greentree Apartments, a black SUV approached her car.

The driver, disguised and armed, fired a shotgun through her window, striking her in the head. Despite the devastating injury, Burkett stumbled from her vehicle, desperate to reach safety inside the building.

The attacker pursued her, stabbing her repeatedly with a hunting knife until she collapsed. This brutal ambush ended the life of a young mother who was navigating the challenges of single parenthood and a contentious custody battle over her one year old daughter, Willow.

The perpetrator was her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Beard whose actions were later tied to a deeper conspiracy involving his new fiancée, Holly Elkins. ABC's 20/20 season 48 episode 10, titled Ride or Die delves into these events through exclusive interviews, including one with Beard from prison and reconstructions of the crime. Viewers can watch the episode on Wednesday, December 17, 2025 on ABC.

ABC’S 20/20: The life and struggles of Alyssa Burkett

Alyssa Ann Burkett was raised independently in Texas and led a life right in the middle of career and family. At 24, she was living in Carrollton working at Greentree Apartments as an assistant property manager, balancing her career with studies and raising her daughter, Willow.

Friends and family in Texas remembered her as warm and resilient, always putting her child first. Alyssa Burkett met Andrew Beard online a few years ago and their relationship brought Willow into the world in 2019, according to ABC News. Following the breakup, she worked to establish stability for her daughter, including plans to continue on to higher education.

Relatively soon, though tensions arose as Beard sought to be more regularly involved in Willow's life. Alyssa Burkett confided in her mother, Teresa Collard and coworkers about feeling uneasy, mentioning instances where she suspected she was being followed. She expressed fears that Beard might harm her to gain custody.

These concerns proved tragically prescient as her daily routine became a target. Collard later noted how Willow, now adopted by her, mirrors Alyssa's mannerisms, a bittersweet reminder of the young woman taken too soon, as per ABC News.

The toxic relationship and custody battle

Andrew Beard, a 34 year old salesman for power tools who resided in Rowlett, Texas, started dating Burkett in 2018. This relationship which began on social media, resulted in Willow before falling apart over childcare and control.

In early 2020, the trio had split with Beard commencing a new relationship with Holly Elkins, a 32 year old woman he met through his connections. This split led to a custody dispute, with Beard seeking joint custody while Alyssa Burkett wanted primary custody.

Court documents reveal that Beard accused Alyssa Burkett of being unstable enough to make a false report about drug activity in her car. That report was investigated by the police who found it baseless. Burkett complained about Beard's obsessive tendencies, such as unwarranted calls and the belief she could be following him.

An investigation found a GPS tracking device on the car for the sole purpose of tracking the woman's movements. Elkins' involvement came from the texts she exchanged with Beard about being ride or die, as reported by ABC News.

The ambush: details of the murder

Alyssa Burkett arrived at work at approximately 8:30 a.m. on October 2, 2020, parking her car, a sedan in the parking lot. The black Ford Expedition is seen driving by, where Beard, wearing dark clothing, a disguise beard and makeup, shot Burkett through the passenger window with a shotgun, striking her head.

Alyssa Burkett wounded but alive, got out of her car, running about 20 feet towards the office door, crying for assistance. Beard followed her, grabbing her from behind, then stabbing her 13 times in the upper body with a sharp blade, cutting off her arteries, resulting in a deadly blood flow.

She fell near the entrance where she was discovered by coworkers. EMS personnel pronounced her dead at the scene, despite attempts to save her. The entire attack took only seconds, as shell casings and blood trails were left behind. The license plate from Beard's abandoned vehicle contained evidence, including an incised gun port, according to ABC News.

Unraveling the conspiracy: Investigation and justice

An investigation was launched by the Carrollton Police Department. There were immediate canvassings in the region. The next day, they associated his SUV with Beard in his residence. He turned himself in. Digital forensic analysis found evidence related to GPS tracking and his search on his cell phone involving clean gun residue.

His June 2022 guilty plea to cyberstalking with deadly weapons, as well as his firearm discharge, resulted in his 43 year federal sentence in May 2023. Elkins, suspected of planning it, moved on to the Dominican Republic but got arrested at Miami airport in July 2023 when incriminating messages came out.

She pleaded not guilty to planning the attack at trial, but testimony about Elkins’ demands that Beard be committed led to a conviction for conspiracy, stalking resulting in death, and firearm charges.

Elkins received two consecutive life sentences, but an appeal in December 2025 overturned Elkins’ firearm charges, leaving Elkins a life sentence without parole, as per the U.S. Department of Justice. Willow now lives with Collard, out of harm’s way.

Watch 20/20 streaming on the ABC Network.

