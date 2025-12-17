What’s in the Box?: Where is the Netflix show filmed? Details explored

What’s in the Box? season 1 (Image via Netflix)

Netflix released its high-energy competition series What’s in the Box?, a suspense-filled game show hosted by Emmy- and Tony-winning star Neil Patrick Harris.

The trivia-based series, which premiered on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, exclusively on Netflix, is packed with mystery, strategy, and jaw-dropping prizes. The show keeps both contestants and viewers guessing until the very last moment.

All six episodes of What’s in the Box? Season 1 was released at once, allowing viewers to binge the entire competition from start to finish.

Neil Patrick Harris brings his signature charm, wit, and theatrical flair to the show, guiding contestants through moments of celebration, betrayal, and tension. His experience hosting past game shows helps maintain the fast pace and dramatic tone of the competition.

Where Is What’s in the Box? filmed

Even though it's a Netflix show with a worldwide cast, What's in the Box? is shot entirely in England, specifically in London.

The series was filmed in a special indoor place in London, England. The controlled studio space let the team make a fancy stage full of big gold boxes, cool lights, tall stands, scoreboards, and audience seats.

Since the game depends a lot on suspense, mystery, and technical filming precision, inside locations ensured steady light, perfect sound quality, and no interruptions.

London was a good choice for making the show, as the place has some of the best TV studios around the world and has held many game and contest shows over the years.

Main filming for What's in the Box? happened from July to August 2025. Many players later posted behind-the-scenes clips on social media, calling the time crazy, chaotic, and hard to forget.

Filming the series in summer allowed for a quick work timeline and easy post-production process, which helped Netflix stream the show on its December launch date.

What’s in the Box? is a game of proficiency, technique, and survival. At the start of the season, 13 big gold boxes were on the stage. Each box held a massive prize that could change the participant's life from fancy trips to big cash prizes.

Eight teams, each with two players, competed in the season. Teams go head-to-head in quick quiz rounds to win the chance to open a box.

At the end of the season, the team holding the most prizes earns a chance to win the Super Box, which contains a prize worth over $250,000.

The contestants: Meet the eight teams competing in What’s in the Box?

Mary-Ashanti & Djennane: Hair and makeup beauty professionals and longtime best friends Keira & Car’dell: Vocal instructors from Atlanta, Georgia, with strong communication skills. Erin & Danielle: Identical twins and trivia lovers Laith & Danielle: Newlyweds, Danielle is a certified hair extension specialist, while Laith is a former NFL football player. Joey & Scott: Married partners of over 20 years Macy & Jasmine: Former NFL cheerleaders with fierce competitive energy Luke & Leona: A close mother-son duo Binh & Andrew: Best friends with decades of high-pressure experience

Who won What’s in the Box?

In the last episode, Joey and Scott went up against Macy and Jasmine for the Super Box.͏ In the end, Joey and Scott won the contest.

The Super Box contained $300,000 in Bitcoin along with a $25,000 Paris shopping spree, a Mediterranean cruise, NFL season tickets, A luxury music festival experience, and a holiday package described as their “best Christmas ever.”

Stay tuned for more updates.