Christmas 2025 West Elm sale: 7 best holiday gifts to give your loved ones (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

West Elm just dropped its 2025 holiday sale, showing off fresh picks that add charm and comfort to your rooms. Instead of generic decor, such as plush throws, glowing string lights - alongside tasteful ornaments and sleek table details that mix cheer with today's styles. If bold reds and greens aren't your thing, there are muted frosty shades too. These pieces work whether you're hosting friends or unwinding solo after dark.

Here are the 7 best holiday gifts to grab at West Elm's Christmas 2025 sale

West Elm's 2025 holiday lineup mixes cozy throws with a soft Christmas decor collection - perfect for those who like comfort with flair. Instead of just looks, you'll find sleek tableware that actually gets used, not tucked away. For folks into quiet touches around the house, there are understated pieces; others might prefer things pretty and handy. Decor brings cheer but still fits daily life. With discounts live, trying out standout presents feels less risky - gifts that lift a room's vibe yet stick around after New Year's.

1. Felt Nutcracker Decor Collection

West Elm's Felt Nutcracker line gives your holidays a fun, snug vibe - reimagining the old tale in fresh ways. Instead of regular stockings, you'll find ones modeled after Clara, the Sugarplum Fairy, even the Mouse King, each bringing its own flair. Alongside them, three plush ornaments plus a matching tree skirt tie everything together with a homemade touch. Every item is carefully sewn, so it feels warm yet very elegant- but never too much. Whether hung on a shelf or draped around the tree, these pieces fit right into any festive scene. Right now, some picks from the set are discounted up to 60%, though only for a short stretch.

You can check the product here.

2. Scandi Paper Village (Set of 3)

Right now, West Elm is cutting prices in half on their Scandi Paper Village - three little holiday houses styled after Nordic looks. These aren't just any ornaments; each one mixes sleek shapes with cozy flair, built using wooden frames and soft paper panels. Instead of cluttering your space, they add quiet character to shelves, tabletops, or fireplace edges. With smooth edges and gentle textures, the look stays fresh but still warm, kind of like Scandinavian living rooms in winter. You can line them up solo for impact or tuck them into a bigger scene with other bits and pieces around the room. They're not flashy, more like a whisper of celebration - simple, smart, and totally at home in today's spaces.

You can check the product here.

3. Felt Holly Leaf Garland

The Felt Holly Leaf Garland's on sale - 30% off right now - and gives your holiday setup a nice little upgrade without much effort. Made from wool shaped by hand, it runs 60 inches end to end and stands 5 inches tall, filled with rich, bright artificial holly leaves that feel fresh and full of cheer wherever you hang them - like on trees, above fireplaces, doors, or across tables. Instead of flimsy paper chains that tear fast, this one lasts through seasons and thanks to its sturdy build and classic good looks. Its handcrafted texture and vibrant detailing add depth and warmth to any space, making it an easy yet impactful way to infuse a cozy, celebratory atmosphere throughout the home during the holidays.

You can check the product here.

4. Glass Record Player Ornament

Add some cheer and old-school vibes to your holiday setup with this handmade record player decoration - great for music fans who love retro flair. Crafted from glass, PVC, and resin, it shows off fine details that mirror a real turntable, giving your tree character and cozy energy. At 3.3 inches wide, nearly 3 inches deep, and just under 2 inches tall, it's small but stands out nicely among lights and baubles. You get one at a time, so it's a solid pick for gifting audiophiles or folks into quirky, artisan-style ornaments. Right now, there's a 30% discount for a short window, which means you can spice up your season with a cool musical twist without spending much.

You can check the product here.

5. Owl Glass Ball Ornament

Owl-shaped glass baubles are back this season - score them at 20% off, but only for a short while. Made by hand using fragile glass, each piece gets dressed up with tiny beads and soft feathers, creating a realistic feel plus a handmade vibe rare in Christmas trinkets. They're built to sit nicely on pine boughs, mixing classiness with playful flair, bringing more character to your winter setup. These owl decorations bring careful detail, fun shapes, and just a hint of shine - so they catch your glance without overpowering the room's festive vibe. They're great for giving cozy charm to your space when the holidays roll around, turning basic tree stuff into standout moments that feel special.

You can check the product here.

6. Nicole Cicak Winter Activities Ceramic Salad Plate Sets

Nicole Cicak's wintertime ceramic salad plates bring cozy charm to your dining setup. One shows sledding, another skating - each highlights a fun snow-filled moment with lively drawings. These pieces were made alongside artist Nicole Cicak, using sturdy clay that stands up to daily wear. They are microwave and dishwasher friendly, so cleanup stays hassle-free. You can grab a set of four or go bigger with eight; either way, they blend usefulness with cheerful visuals. Right now, discounts reach nearly half price, giving you a spirited vibe at mealtime without spending much.

You can check the product here.

7. St. Jude Skier Stacking Figural Mug

This winter break, the St. Jude skier mug adds fun vibes plus solid function to your countertop. Crafted from tough ceramic, it handles daily wear while working fine in the microwave or dishwasher - perfect for rushed starts or slow nights. Its nest-style setup cuts down on storage hassle, so you can tuck several away without mess or bulk. Measuring 5.4" across, 3.9" front to back, and standing 2.9" inches tall, this mug holds 14 ounces - just right for warm drinks like cocoa or coffee. On sale now with one-third off, this special-run piece works well daily while bringing holiday flair, so it fits cozy get-togethers or brightens up your kitchen setup during the season.

You can check the product here.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!