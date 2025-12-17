Christmas 2025 Target sale: 7 best holiday gifts to give your loved ones (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Target's Christmas deals are live, offering tons of festive must-haves right before Christmas. Up to 30% off is here, covering shiny lights, decked-out trees, plus wreaths and ornaments - both in store and online. Outfits with a winter vibe show up alongside snacks you only see this time of year. This makes it simpler for folks to gear up for parties or spruce up their places. Updating your space? Grabbing little gifts? There's plenty to choose from while getting into the season.

Here are 7 top holiday gifts from Target's 2025 Christmas sale to delight your loved ones

From holiday lights to snug throws, Target's 2025 Christmas deals pack plenty of cheer into every pick. These seven hand-chosen finds mix sweet surprises with cheerful decor - perfect for sharing good vibes with loved ones. Each one adds a little sparkle or comfort, making gatherings cozier without trying too hard.

1. The Lakeside Collection Winter Woodland Holiday Tree Decorations - Snowflake Tree Topper

The Lakeside Collection's Winter Woodland Snowflake Tree Topper gives your holidays a timeless touch - thanks to its finely cut wooden pattern. At 20-3/4 inches wide, it stands out clearly atop any Christmas tree, pairing well with snowflake decor or wintery touches elsewhere in the house. Built from solid wood, it holds up season after season without losing its sharp details. With its stacked, handmade appearance, it adds soft depth and charm, making spaces feel snug and familiar. Right now, you can grab this year's version at a slight 2% off - a tiny break for anyone updating their festive look.

2. Crocs Kids Baya Holiday Christmas Clogs

The Crocs Kids Baya Holiday Christmas Clogs are turning heads lately, with prices dropped by 33%. Instead of the usual shape, these keep things fresh using a sleeker style but still stay light and tough - perfect for kids on the move. Since the soles breathe well, air moves through easily, plus any splash or dirt washes out fast. The back straps snap into place to hold feet steady, whereas the material shrugs off moisture, so spills don't stick around. Cleaning them? Just rinse. Drying time is short and thanks to their design. The clogs let kids show their style using Jibbitz™ charms - so each pair feels unique. Built for long days, they bend easily, support every step, while delivering that well-known Crocs feel loved by families, turning them into go-to shoes for daily use when holidays roll around.

3. Women's Long Sleeve Holiday Crewneck Pullover Sweater - Universal Thread™ Gray Snowflakes

The Universal Thread™ Gray Snowflake Holiday Crewneck Women's Pullover Sweater stands out this winter - now at 20% discount. Soft and stretchy, it's crafted from recycled polyester mixed with viscose, nylon, plus a touch of spandex, giving you freedom to move without stiffness. Instead of tight cuts, it goes loose and hits past the waist, team it with jeans or skirts either way. Because of ribbed sleeves and a round neck, the look stays clean but never boring. What makes it different? A built-in digital pass shows what it's made of, how to wash it, ways to wear it and even if someone owned it before - all part of smarter fashion habits now. Whether lounging around, running errands, or joining festive meetups, this top keeps things easy while hinting at cheer.

4. Luxe Diamond Stitch Velvet Quilt - Threshold™

Right now, you can grab Threshold™'s Luxe Diamond Stitch Velvet Quilt for 25% less - perfect if you're thinking about spicing up your sleep space. This piece comes in one flexible shade but still stands out and thanks to its faint diamond quilting, it brings just enough detail without going overboard. Instead of heavy layers, it uses light material with plush insulation, so it feels warm yet breathable. On top, there's a smooth velvet finish that looks classy without trying too hard. Not only does it look good, but it's built smart: toss it right into the washer whenever needed, plus it's got OEKO-TEX Standard 100 approval, meaning what touches your skin matters. Pair it with matching pillow covers to pull together a neat, current setup that works whether your room leans minimal or lived-in.

5. 14K Gold Dipped Cubic Zirconia Rondelle Initial Necklace - A New Day™ Gold

A fresh pick from A New Day™ - the 14K gold-dipped cubic zirconia rondelle initial necklace - is now cut by 30%. This piece brings personal flair without going overboard. It's built on a fine gold-coated cable chain that rests just right above the collarbone. Instead of clutter, you get one shining cubic zirconia disc hugging a clean letter pendant. Shimmer slips in quietly through the stone, giving it a quiet sparkle rather than a flash. Works just as well with jeans as it does dressed up. Holds tight and thanks to a spring clasp, plus an add-on link for size tweaks.

No nickel means less irritation if your skin tends to react easily. This flexible chain works with extra pendants for a collected vibe - or stands solo when you want clean lines, fitting just right whether you're relaxed or dressed up. Clean it quickly with a cloth or light rub, no hassle needed; smart details meet real use here, giving you something sturdy but subtle that fits daily wear without stealing focus.

6. Hallmart Collectibles 3pc Comforter Set

Hallmart Collectibles has slashed prices by 30% on their 3-piece Embry Comforter Set - includes one comforter plus two coordinating shams. Instead of plain fabric, it uses channel-patterned faux fur with a smooth microfiber underside, so you get heat retention along with a nice hand-feel, perfect once temperatures drop. It's gentle against skin, yet the textured surface gives your room a bit more depth without looking busy.

Since life gets hectic and busy, the brand made sure it can handle washing machines; just use cold water on delicate mode, skip chlorine bleach unless needed, then dry slow and low. With coziness, design flair, and hassle-free upkeep packed in, this set works well if you're switching up your sleeping space.

7. LEGO Christmas Tree Building Set 40573

This year, LEGO's Holiday Tree Kit 40573 brings cheer inside your place - snag it now with nearly half the price chopped off. It's built for dual fun: craft one big Xmas tree or switch things up with a pair of tiny ones, both decked out in baubles, flickering candles, plus a bright yellow star on top. When you're done snapping bricks, these builds turn into cool decor - perfect for shelves or sprucing up your holiday scene.

Instead of going solo, grab someone close; work side by side, spark ideas, share laughs while piecing this together. Taller ones are more than 11 inches (30 cm), while the smaller ones stand at 9 inches (23 cm) or 6 inches (16 cm) - giving you choices for showing them off, sprucing up a spot without crowding it. This way lets people get creative, work together, yet still enjoy making things themselves when getting ready for the holidays.

