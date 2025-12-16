Who is Michelea Ponce of Enloe Health? Target Charlie Kirk shirt video controversy explained as GiveSendGo raises more than $37K for employee

Woman named Michelea Ponce goes viral for allegedly harassing elderly Target employee for wearing a Charlie Kirk t-shirt. (Image by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

An individual named Michelea Ponce has gone viral on conservative X space over her supposed interaction with an elderly Target employee. Michelea reportedly filmed the female employee while she confronted her for wearing a t-shirt in support of Charlie Kirk.

The video was originally posted on TikTok by Michelea, who goes by the username @motherofballers on the platform. Internet sleuths soon discovered Michelea Ponce is a medical staff working at Enloe Health in Chico, California. However, it remains unclear whether Michelea herself was the younger woman behind the camera, or she sourced the video from someone else.

As soon as the clip started circulating online, Michelea began receiving severe backlash online, leading her to make her TikTok account private. Some of her pictures were shared by conservatives on X and she was outed as being an anti-racism activist. On her TikTok profile picture, Michelea can be seen wearing a red hat that read, "Make Racism Wrong Again", countering Trump's "Make America Great Again" hats.

@AmericaPapaBear shared a video of a woman sharing some information about Michelea. The woman claimed Michelea is married to an older guy named Jose. She also supposedly called Enloe Health and asked them if they were aware of Michelea's purported "criminal record".

The woman further alleged Michelea had a "lengthy" criminal history, including "disturbing the peace, battery against a spouse or a cohabitant, criminal threats, violations of protective orders, assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, abuse and endangerment of a health of a child", and "contempt of court". However, there is no evidence to back these claims.

Conservatives are now demanding Enloe Medical Center to look into the matter and take necessary steps against Michelea Ponce. Many even wished for the establishment to fire her.

GiveSendGo for elderly Target employee raises nearly $39K

The viral incident reportedly occurred at an Orland Target outlet in California on Monday, December 15. In the clip, the senior employee can be seen in a bright red t-shirt with 'FREEDOM' written in the front. The back of shirt featured Charlie Kirk's name written vertically with the patterns of the US national flag drawn around.

The woman behind the camera asked the employee if Target let her wear that t-shirt during work hours. When she continued filming, the elderly staff member asked why she was taking her picture. The woman countered with a question:

"Why are you wearing that shirt? You are working. That's not a Target shirt."

The senior Target employee responded it was a red shirt and she could wear anything that's red. When the younger woman pressed her that it was not a plain shirt but a "Charlie Kirk shirt", the employee told her she was aware. However, the woman behind the camera resorted to insulting the employee by calling her "f*cking stupid". She also accused the employee of supporting a "racist", referring to Charlie Kirk.

When the elderly worker refused to continue with the argument, the woman filming the interaction asked her to get her manager. She called it "unacceptable", adding the employee should not be "allowed" to wear that t-shirt at work. The senior lady walked away at last by responding to her "racist" allegation:

"That's your opinion ma'am. Have a nice day."

Soon after the video went viral online, a GiveSendGo fundraiser was created to extend support to the elderly Target employee, identified as Jeanie. The organizer claimed in the fundraising message:

"This individual berated her fellow Californian with unwarranted fury because she was wearing a shirt supporting Charlie Kirk."

They added:

"Now, we are hoping to raise enough money so that she can afford a much-needed vacation. A time for her to relax, recharge and just forget about the ugliness."

Out of its $50K goal, the fundraiser managed to raise more than $37K so far. Some individuals who donated left messages of support for Jeanie, praising her for handling the situation with grace.