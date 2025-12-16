CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 16: Customers shop at a Target store on August 16, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Target’s quarterly sales fell for the first time in six years which is being attributed in part to consumer backlash from the sale of Pride Month merchandise. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Target will not be open on December 25, 2025. The retail giant will be closed for the holidays to give workers the opportunity to celebrate with their loved ones. Last-minute Christmas shoppers can take advantage of the extended holiday hours of 7 am to midnight, from November 29 to December 23, 2025.

On Christmas Eve, Target stores across the country will open for a shorter period than the previous days—from 7 am to 8pm. Note that store hours in some locations may differ from those in others. Contact the Target location closest to you for specific timing.

Target has provided other alternatives for Christmas Day shopping. Guests can shop on Target 24/7 on Target.com and the Target app and have their products delivered after the holidays.

Target introduces AI-powered Gift Finder to make Christmas shopping easier

The retail chain is helping customers find the perfect gifts for their loved ones this festive season with the AI-powered Target Gift Finder. When customers arrive at any Target location, the Store Mode on the Target app switches on to assist the phone holder to navigate aisles, discover new favorites and find deals.

You can also participate pste in the Find Bullseye challenge to hunt for Target’s mascot. A new shopping list scanner feature on the Target app will scan your handwritten shopping list and add the items available to your cart. To scan, go to the List and Favorites section and select My Shopping List.

A Target Circle 360 membership ensures that online orders are delivered straight to your doorstep on the same day for free, as opposed to the $9.99 delivery fee for regular members. Target is also offering free next-day delivery for orders over $35 for Target Circle 360 members. The retailer also promises that customers can get their orders within two hours or less through free Drive Up or Order Pickup.

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.