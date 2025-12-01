When does Target Cyber Monday sale end? Details explored

When does Target Cyber Monday sale end? (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Target's Cyber Monday 2025 started Sunday, Nov 30, and runs through Monday, December 1, dishing out new holiday bargains on tech, furniture, clothes - alongside plenty of other stuff. After their Black Friday sale wrapped up on the 28th and 29th - which gave folks a sneak peek at seasonal cuts - this next wave lets customers save big once again, either from home or while hitting stores.

Instead of just one day, they’re spreading it over two, mainly online, aiming for those hunting late presents, special drops, or flash-style deals. For many, this moment stands out as a go-to during the busy gift-buying stretch.

Target Cyber Monday 2025 offers huge discounts on tech, fashion, beauty, and home essentials

Target’s 2025 Cyber Monday sale gives early benefits to Circle 360 members - big cuts on gadgets, clothes, makeup, plus household stuff. Shoppers hit up to half-price deals on outfits and kicks by Champion, Crocs, or Lands’ End - not just online but in-store too. Tech lovers score deep reductions on audio gear from Bose, Sony, Beats, along with Meta products; Apple fans grab $200 off certain models.

Skincare, shampoo, color kits, even bundled gifts drop by a quarter for beauty buffs who join the loop. Kitchen appliances like blenders or pans made by Ninja and Cuisinart go down as much as 50%. Toys, Pokémon collectibles, sheets, towels, room decor also slashed nearly in half - some furniture dips 60% low.

Activewear lines such as All In Motion and JoyLab hand out 40% markdowns no strings attached. Stores stretch daily hours from dawn till midnight before Christmas Eve.

Top picks? Beats Solo 4 drops to $79.99, while the Dyson Vorbar hits $269.99. Grab Apple AirPods 4 for just $79.99 or a TCL 65-inch QLED 4K TV at $799.99 instead. Gamers get NBA 2K26 for $22.99 - Meta Quest 3S lands at $249.99. On top of that, remote control toys take a 50% cut alongside board games, puzzles, plus some Lego packs. This round’s packed tighter than most Cyber Monday runs lately.

