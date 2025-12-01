"Shut up": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans react to Jasmine getting angry at Matt about seeing someone else at the start of their relationship

Jasmine from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? (Image via Instagram/@jasminepanama)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 concluded on November 30, 2025, with Part 4 of the Tell All.

The segment saw Jasmine and Matt lock horns after Matt confessed that he was having a physical connection with someone named Elizabeth, as he entered a relationship with Jasmine.

However, he explained that he called it off with Elizabeth within a couple of weeks of starting a relationship with Jasmine.

When Jasmine made the discovery, she was shocked. She felt betrayed and accused Matt of dismissing her feelings.

Tensions between the two of them intensified since Matt and Jasmine had a daughter, and Jasmine was disappointed to learn that he had been intimate with two women at the same time.

She called out his “audacity” and criticized his treatment of women. Jasmine pointed out to Matt that her only requirement when she moved in with him was that he remained loyal to her in terms of fidelity.

That said, she lashed out at him when, unable to keep her emotions in check. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans were confused by Jasmine's reaction, as they struggled to understand why she was angry with Matt.

According to their logic, Jasmine was not in the right place to question Matt’s relationships since she herself is still legally married to Gino.

At the same time, many pointed out that it was wrong of her to demand his loyalty. Netizens took to X to share their thoughts.

“Oh, Jasmin, shut up. You were/are a married woman who cheated on your husband with your pretend open marriage, who cares if Matt was dating other people?” a netizen commented.

Many 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans disagreed with Jasmine’s meltdown after Matt’s confession.

“Why do I have to listen to ridiculous a** jasmine acting like Matt was supposed to only be with her while she’s married? gimme a f**n break,” a fan wrote.

“Jasmine had an actual husband yet she’s concerned Matt had a girlfriend?” another one commented.

“Wasn’t jasmine just saying she didn’t want a commitment with Matt? Wtf is she acting like she’s mad for?” an X user reacted.

Other fans of the TLC show expressed a similar sentiment.

“Did Jasmine really expect Matt the side piece to be single and not have s*x with anyone but her? What kind of delusional open marriage did she think she was having?” a person wrote.

“Jasmine has the b*llz to attack Matt. Wow her hypocrisy is disgusting! She's doing to Matt exactly what she did to Gino. Constantly looking for s**t to meltdown over! Always wanting drama. Now Matt is the bad guy & Gino isnt? Lol…” another netizen commented.

“If Jasmine & Matt & Gino were in an open relationship why is Jasmine mad he was dating someone before her. She does exactly what she accuses the guys of doing. She’s a psycho hypocrite!” a fan posted.

Looking into 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Jasmine’s relationship with Matt

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? ended with Matt and Jasmine on completely contrasting terms.

While tension continued to grow, Matt grew increasingly suspicious of Jasmine’s intentions, questioning whether their daughter, Matilda, was actually his child.

While Jasmine has yet to comment on the status of their relationship, she has hinted that the two were not on good terms.

In an Instagram Story posted on November 29, 2025, she mentioned that she and Matt wanted different things.

She even implied facing friction from Matt’s family, saying she was done trying to appease others.

That said, she noted that they were maintaining a cordial dynamic for the sake of their daughter.

However, fans will have to wait for an official update about their relationship status from either of them to draw a solid conclusion.

Stay tuned for more updates.