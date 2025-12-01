"I can't stand him": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans react to Andrei's behavior at the Tell All

Elizabeth and Andrei (Image via Instagram/@andreicastravet)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 aired the concluding part of the Tell All on November 30, 2025. It saw Andrei come face-to-face with Loren’s friend, Noga, who had earlier in the series clashed with him over his behavior at Loren’s housewarming party.

In episode 1, viewers saw Andrei argue with his co-stars about relocating to Moldova with Elizabeth and their children. He had even issued an ultimatum to Elizabeth, threatening her with divorce if she did not comply.

Loren then tried to intervene, but Andrei shut her down, which set Noga off. Noga criticized his domineering attitude and walked off.

At the Tell All, Noga was invited to discuss their unresolved issue, but Andrei’s behavior surprised everyone.

He addressed Noga as “Doga” and even a “dog,” saying she barked at him every time she saw him. Despite being prompted multiple times, he continued to address her that way. As the conversation intensified, he asked Noga, “Who unleashed you?” further disrespecting her.

Andrei even looked down on Alexei, saying he “barked” at Loren’s “command.” At that point, even some of the other co-stars started calling out his choice of words.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans on X were equally displeased with Andrei’s behavior at the Tell All, as one commented:

“The way Andrei talks makes me twitch I can't stand him.”

Many fans of the TLC show criticized Andrei’s behavior toward his co-stars, especially the women.

“Andre and his ego are out of control. His misogyny and nastiness continues to go unchecked and ignored by Libby. Andre bullies women and Libby treats his behavior like they are the victim when he instigates. He is completely toxic,” a fan wrote.

“can we all agree andrei is one of the sc*mmiest “men” to disgrace the rtv screen? if he keeps it up they’re gonna get the tigerlily/adnan treatment from production,” another one commented.

“Andrei isn’t use to women talking back to him. He is trying to understand why the husbands aren’t beating the wives when they talk back,” an X user reacted.

Other fans of the show expressed a similar sentiment.

“Libby and Andrei are the worst humans on #90DayFiance the way he talks to people especially women and the fact Libby is okay with it and defends him, is disgusting,” a person wrote.

“Elizabeth is going to end up alone and friendless if she continues to support and reward Andrei's disgusting appalling disrespectful barbaric behavior,” another netizen commented.

“andrei is a piece of s**t and he treats everyone around him like they’re his diaper. #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter and elizabeth isn’t much better,” a fan posted.

What did 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Elizabeth say about Andrei’s behavior?

As Andrei continued to disrespect Noga, Kara intervened to call him out, wondering if everyone was “desensitized” to his talking down to people.

She even questioned Elizabeth, asking her if it was “normal” according to her, because to Kara, Andrei’s language and behavior were “rough.”

Yara also expressed similar sentiments when Andrei asked Noga who “unleashed” her. Yara mentioned that no one could speak to him because he was always “so disrespectful.”

While speaking to the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? cameras, Elizabeth justified Andrei’s attitude, saying he was “very in-your-face” and “very passionate.” Although she admitted that it was sometimes “a lot,” she also pointed out that he was “very loving.”

She later clashed with Noga, slamming her for coming at her husband. She also demanded an apology from Noga for disrespecting Andrei. Noga took accountability for her behavior, but stood by what she said about Andrei.

However, Loren and Alexei convinced her not to oblige.

Stay tuned for more updates.