What happened to Paul Walker’s girlfriend? Actor was dating Jasmine Pilchard-Gosnell at the time of his death

Paul Walker attends the "Fast & Furious 5" photocall at Hassler hotel on April 29, 2011 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)

After Paul Walker was killed in a devastating car accident on November 30, 2013, all eyes quickly turned to the people closest to him. Of them, his longtime girlfriend Jasmine Pilchard-Gosnell was also included due to her private years-long relationship with the Fast & Furious star.

Though Paul Walker’s Hollywood legacy has been well-documented, Pilchard-Gosnell's post-tragedy story has unfolded largely out of public view, paving the way for plenty of speculation about her life after his death.

In the years after Walker’s death, Pilchard-Gosnell went on to stay almost completely out of the public eye. She never did an interview about their relationship, and never commented publicly on his death, or in the 2018 Paramount Network documentary I Am Paul Walker. Whether she was asked to participate is not known.

Paul Walker (33) and Jasmine

Pilchard-Gosnell (16).

Paul was 33 years old when he started dating Jasmine in 2006, who was 16 years old at that time.

They were together until he died in 2013. But this wasn't the first time Paul had dated a teenager. He also dated Aubrianna Atwell,… pic.twitter.com/0jYHtUJkuV — Prof Net (@Profnet_) November 6, 2025

Accounts from after the crash indicated that she had stayed in contact with Walker’s brothers Caleb and Cody, who helped finish Fast & Furious 7 following his death. It is unclear though whether she has maintained a good relationship with Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, beyond childhood.

Any public interactions between the two have not been confirmed, and Pilchard-Gosnell was not present at Meadow’s wedding in 2021.

In the years since, Pilchard-Gosnell seems to have settled into her private life. It’s been widely circulated that Gosnell eventually found love again, and was engaged to a man named Travis Turpin, though she has not publicly commented on their relationship or whether they were married (as per The Things).

More about Jasmine Pilchard-Gosnell's relationship with Paul Walker and her grief right after the accident

Jasmine Pilchard-Gosnell and Paul Walker were together for seven years prior to his death. She was 16, he was 33 when they first set eyes on one another. But those close to the actor told The Post that the relationship was serious and committed, despite the scrutiny.

They shared a home in Los Angeles and, according to reports, Jasmine Pilchard-Gosnell grieved the loss of Paul Walker together with his daughter Meadow, who was 15 at the time of his death.

Almost nothing was known about Pilchard-Gosnell during Walker’s life, and even less has been reported by her since. She was a student of environmental horticulture and wildlife conservation, and over the years had worked for her family’s landscaping business, as well as in nonprofit jobs.

Paul Walker left a lasting impact on his daughter, Meadow Walker. 🤍 She shares a sweet note to her dad on what would've been his 50th birthday: https://t.co/7iGylSoXsv. (📷: Instagram) pic.twitter.com/MQAt6Px50T — E! News (@enews) September 12, 2023

She later obtained certification as an arborist, a field that appeared to parallel her academic interests, according to publicly available records.

Her response at learning of the unexpected death of Walker illustrated how close they had been. Several witnesses who were at the charity event that Walker attended that day reported Pilchard-Gosnell fell to the ground when she heard the news.

Her father said later that she had moved back to the family home in Goleta, California, and that she began seeing a grief counselor after losing her loved one at just 23 years of age. He labeled her “terribly wounded” and said she would take a long time to heal, as per The List.