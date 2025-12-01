Dan Bongino's email controversy explained as deputy director of the FBI defends being approached to censor and redact the Epstein files

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 18: Host Dan Bongino as US Open winner Gary Woodland visits "FOX & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on June 18, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

On Sunday, November 30, a news account on X - that goes by @GeneralMCNews - posted a screenshot of an email addressed to FBI's deputy director, Dan Bongino, which was intented to ask for his help in censoring and redacting the Epstein files.

The email, which was visibly forwarded to Bongino, was dated March 11, 2025. Before the email raised questions about the deputy director's actions, Bongino himself retweeted the news, clarifying that he had received those emails at his request, as he wanted to review the activity taken place about the Epstein files before his joining.

Folks, I entered on duty on March 17th. The emails in the chain you see forwarded to me, at my request, were sent before I began in my position.

I wanted to review what have been done before I entered on duty. It was a priority and, as you can see, they responded immediately.… https://t.co/G9F5z9b5vY — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) December 1, 2025

He also mentioned his date of joining - which is March 17, 2025 - and claimed to be "glad" that the emails were made public for everyone's review.

The retweet has since attracted a lot of attention on social media, reaching close to 1 million views in less than 24 hours. Some netizens claimed that what Dan did was completely normal, routine even.

Meanwhile, others called it suspicious that Bongino was given access to these mails even before being appointed the deputy director.

Dan Bongino has made no comments on the reaction his tweet has received.

Dan Bongino was considering resignation over the mishandled Epstein files earlier this year

​Dan Bongino's statement over the emails of redacting and censoring Epstein files comes four months after the deputy director was considering resignation from the FBI.

According to NBC News, sources familiar with a heated argument between Bongino and attorney general Pam Bondi - taken place in July - told the news outlet:

"Bongino is out of control furious. This destroyed his career. He’s threatening to quit and torch Pam unless she’s fired."

The argument between the two took place in a meeting with Susie Wiles - the White House chief of staff - wherein:

"Bondi, [Deputy Attorney General] Todd Blanche, Patel and Bongino were on the same page on this all along, until the criticism started to come in. Bongino couldn’t take it."

After news of Dan Bongino's dissatisfaction over Epstein files' handling was made public, White House spokesman Harrison Field told NBC News:

"President Trump has assembled a highly qualified and experienced law and order team dedicated to protecting Americans, holding criminals accountable, and delivering justice to victims. This work is being carried out seamlessly and with unity. Any attempt to sow division within this team is baseless and distracts from the real progress being made in restoring public safety and pursuing justice for all."

Bongino's continued service as FBI's deputy director after the fallout suggests that he has since made peace with it all.