Why was Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan arrested? Explained

Zachery Ty Bryan (Image via Getty)

Zachery Ty Bryan, best known for his role as Brad Taylor on the 1990s sitcom Home Improvement, was arrested for the sixth time in five years and is currently being held without bail at Lane County Jail, according to jail records. The 44-year-old actor was taken into custody on November 29, 2025, in Eugene, Oregon, after allegedly violating the probation tied to an earlier domestic-violence conviction.

His fiancée, Johnnie Faye Cartwright, was also arrested at the same time and faces five charges, including attempted assault and DUI. Both remain in custody, with Bryan scheduled to stay in jail until December 3, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

This most recent arrest adds to a growing pattern of legal issues involving Bryan, who has faced multiple domestic-violence and DUI-related charges in recent years. Police have not yet responded to inquiries from The Independent regarding the latest incident.

Previous legal troubles of Zachery Ty Bryan

⚠️ WARNING: This post describes domestic violence-related legal proceedings



"Home Improvement" actor Zachery Ty Bryan has been arrested in Eugene, Oregon, for a probation violation tied to a previous domestic violence conviction. Bryan was taken into custody on Saturday & denied… pic.twitter.com/YRh8UYgEYl — True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) November 30, 2025

In 2020, Bryan was arrested in Oregon for alleged strangulation and assault involving his then-girlfriend. He later pleaded guilty to menacing and fourth-degree assault, receiving probation and mandated counseling.

On July 28, 2023, he was arrested again on domestic violence charges, including fourth-degree felony assault, robbery and harassment. He pled guilty to assault and was sentenced to 36 months of supervised probation, seven days in jail and ordered to avoid contact with the victim.

In 2024, Bryan faced two DUI arrests — one in February in California (felony DUI + contempt of court) and another in October in Oklahoma for DUI and driving without a valid license.

On January 2, 2025, he was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for second-degree domestic violence, reportedly choking and assaulting his Johnnie Faye Cartwright. Bond was set at $10,000.

What is Zachery Ty Bryan known for?

Zachery Ty Bryan is best known as a former child actor who rose to fame in the 1990s for his role as Brad Taylor, the eldest son on the hit ABC sitcom Home Improvement. Born on October 9, 1981, in Aurora, Colorado, Bryan quickly became a recognizable face on American television thanks to the show’s massive popularity and his recurring presence throughout its eight-season run.

His early success led to additional roles in film and TV, including memorable appearances in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and the 2006 action film The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, where he played the antagonist Clay. Beyond acting, Bryan occasionally ventured into producing, though he remained most widely remembered for his work during the Home Improvement era.

For many viewers, his portrayal of Brad Taylor — a sporty, mischievous and good-hearted teen — remains his defining performance. While Bryan has made headlines in recent years for legal troubles, his legacy in entertainment continues to rest primarily on his early career-defining work.

