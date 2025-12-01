What happened to Nicholas Carrozza? GoFundMe raises over $25,000 for Huntingdon man fighting alleged police coverup following crash

Nicholas Carrozza's partner and son were involved in a car crash in July 2024 (Image via YouTube/Nicholas Carrozza)

Nicholas Carrozza, 36, has accused the North Huntingdon Township Police Department (NHTPD) of covering up a car crash that happened in July 2024. The Pennsylvania native’s GoFundMe campaign has received community support, raising more than half of its initial goal within a week.

On July 7, 2024, Carrozza’s partner, Kathleen Morcheid, was driving a car with their son, Jordan, as the other occupant. Her vehicle was struck by another driver in a head-on collision at the intersection of Brokers Lane and Clay Pike Road in North Huntingdon Township.

Morcheid suffered a traumatic brain injury in the car crash, while Carrozza asserted that his son was left traumatised after the incident. He alleged that the other operator was driving at 90 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone. Nicholas Carrozza claimed that the driver crossed the yellow line and rounded a bend, causing a head-on collision.

In a YouTube video uploaded in March 2025, Carrozza alleged that the NHTPD had deviated from standard procedures and protocols during the investigation of the case. He said:

“They [NHTPD] have pulled every dirty trick in the book to try to deter me from doing so in an attempt to hide the fact that they deviated from procedures and protocols, spoiled evidence, and left the case unable to be prosecuted fairly and justly in the common courts of Pennsylvania.”

During his campaign against the local authorities, Nicholas Carrozza has been accused of illegally recording in the police lobby and disrupting a township commissioner's meeting. The state police also alleged that the 36-year-old endangered a public safety official. According to TribLive, he was ordered to stand trial in October after being charged in three cases.

GoFundMe community raises over $25,000 to support Nicholas Carrozza

Nicholas Carrozza has accused the local law enforcement of covering up the car accident that caused a traumatic brain injury to his partner. Kathleen Morcheid, a former nurse, has been unable to work since the incident. Carrozza stated on his GoFundMe page:

“The crash left her with a traumatic brain injury (TBI) that ended her nursing career and permanently changed the course of her life. It left our son traumatized and robbed of the mother he once knew. And it set off a chain of events that cost both of us our livelihoods, our stability, and ultimately our home.”

Carrozza further alleged:

“And instead of accountability, transparency, and support… we were met with stonewalling, retaliation, and attempted cover-ups. This has become far more than a crash. This is now a civil-rights battle , a police corruption fight , and a documented retaliation case that I am prepared to take all the way to the finish line.”

Nicholas claimed that the car crash impacted his partner’s memory, ability to work, emotional stability, processing and ability to function as she once did. He claimed that the incident also changed how his son interacted and communicated with his mother.

Carrozza's call for a legal fight against the authorities has garnered widespread community support, as his GoFundMe campaign has raised over $25,000. The fundraiser donations are nearing the initial goal of $45,000, with Nicholas asserting that the “GoFundMe [campaign] is not for a one-time legal bill” and instead meant for a long-term battle.

He has also launched a SpotFund campaign, which has raised more than $35,000. Nicholas Carrozza has also launched various social media handles across YouTube, TikTok, Substack and more within the last year. He has created multiple videos criticizing North Huntingdon Township and its police department.

He has claimed to have documented meetings, emails, phone conversations, public comments and court actions from July 13, 2024.