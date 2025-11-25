Kaceytron GoFundMe donations surge as streamer reveals offering Ethan Klein settlement amid financial strain over lawsuit

Streamer Kaceytron, who made a video recounting the pressures she is facing as a result of Ethan Klein's lawsuit (Image via Instagram/@kaceytronforever)

Streamer Kaceytron is providing an update on the lawsuit that podcaster Ethan Klein filed against her in June 2025, accusing her of copyright infringement. Kaceytron, whose real name is Kacey Caviness, recounted the immense financial pressure that she is under as a result of the lawsuit and revealed that she offered Kevin a settlement.

Back in June, Klein opened up about filing a copyright infringement lawsuit against three streamers, Frogan, Denims, and Kaceytron, alleging that the creators uploaded his Content Nuke uploads as reaction videos without significant additions, comments, or reactions.

At the time, Kacey had launched a GoFundMe campaign to pay her legal fees to defend herself against Klein’s lawsuit. The campaign has set a target of $250,000.

Kaceytron opened up about offering Ethan Klein a settlement

A few hours ago, Kaceytron posted a video to various social media accounts in which she read out a statement outlining the financial and mental pressures she has been facing as a result of Klein’s lawsuit.

While cautioning her supporters against making unpleasant posts blaming Klein, Kacey said,

“My intention of this statement is not to blame Ethan Klein or accuse him of malicious conduct. So, please refrain from making any hateful posts about him. If he believes he has a copyright claim, he is entitled to pursue it. My intention is to shed some light on the financial strain this is causing me and my family and also why I made a settlement offer to Ethan.”

The streamer delved into the financial trouble that she faced due to the lawsuit, and continued,

“So when this lawsuit began, it was unclear how myself and my family were going to survive this. It is only due to the unbelievable generosity of others that I have been able to afford the devastating financial effects of this lawsuit. I will forever be grateful for the kindness and support that I've received during this dark time in my life. We have raised just over $49,000 on my GoFundMe. I have also contributed another $5,000 from various marathons and fundraising, bringing the total up to $54,000.”

Kacey noted that the contributions were deposited into a separate bank account, created to cater to her legal fees, and reported that she would not be using any money from the GoFundMe campaign for her personal use. She then went into the details of why she offered Klein a settlement and revealed that, as she supports her family, it is critical for her to settle the lawsuit quickly. She said,

“In September, I made a settlement offer to Ethan for $17,500. This offer was publicly revealed by Ethan to his Instagram followers. The settlement offer that I made was in no way, shape, or form an attempt to make a payday. It was because the looming threat of financial ruin is a stress that I would not wish on to anyone. My mother, father, and sister all struggle with disability and housing instability. They are my family and they depend on me.”

While talking about how her family is dependent on her, Klein teared up. She also stated that in case she were to settle with Klein, the settlement money would not come from the GoFundMe donations, which are solely being collected for legal fees. Additionally, Kacey also revealed that she had updated the GoFundMe target amount to reflect the cost of continuing to fight the lawsuit.

Ever since Kacey uploaded the video, donations on her campaign page have surged, and she has raised more than $54,000 on the GoFundMe page alone, with almost 150 people donating in an hour.