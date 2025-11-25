Who was Cassandra Seier? Bahamas accident report spreads online following NYSE executive’s sudden passing

Cassandra Seier, Head of International Capital Markets, New York Stock Exchange; on CIS Stage during day one of Web Summit 2024 at the MEO Arena in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo By Carlos Rodrigues/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Getty Images)

The head of international capital markets at the New York Stock Exchange, Cassandra Seier, died over the weekend, according to Reuters. Seier joined the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 2022 and had previously worked at Goldman Sachs for approximately 23 years.

Seier was a prominent figure in the financial market. She was also the CEO and President of Women in Financial Markets (WIFM), a nonprofit organization that provides networking and mentorship opportunities to underrepresented groups, including women working in the financial markets, according to Seier’s LinkedIn page.

Seier graduated summa cum laude from the University of Oregon's Lundquist College of Business with a BA in Finance and Economics. She began her career at Goldman Sachs in 1996, working for its division in Singapore as an Operations Specialist, as per her LinkedIn profile. She then transitioned to the company’s New York Client Services Team Leader in 1999, eventually becoming a Managing Director at the firm in 2014.

In her most recent role, Seier was responsible for sourcing listings from intentional companies across the Canadian, Asian, EMEA and Latin American markets, as per her biography on the WIFM page. She also advised firms and investment professionals on IPOs and the NYSE.

About Cassandra Seier’s sudden death

The New York Stock Exchange announced Cassandra Seier’s death through a statement to Reuters:

“We are devastated by the news that our colleague Cassanda Seier passed away over the weekend.”

At the time of the writing of this article, the NYSE has not revealed the cause of Seier’s death.

However, other media outlets are reporting that Seier died after being in a bike accident abroad. As per eFinancial Careers, Seier was biking in the Bahamas’ Exuma district when she lost control of her bike at Highbourne Cay. The media outlet also reported that, as per local news outlets, Seier was airlifted to the island’s biggest hospital, New Providence, but could not survive.

Lynn Martin, the President of the NYSE, mourned the loss of Seier on LinkedIn. She emphasized that the organization’s employees worked together as a family, and wrote,

“NYSE is the world’s largest and most prestigious market. We are a 233 year old institution that defines the intersection of capital and culture. These are all things that are well known in global markets. What most people don’t realize is that those who work here are considered family…I learned this weekend of the sudden and tragic loss of one of the members of our NYSE family. A colleague who I also was proud to consider a friend, our head of international capital markets, Cassandra Seier.”

In her tribute to Seier, Martin added,

“She embodied everything that makes the NYSE team great- a tireless defense of the principles she believed in and a fierce champion of every single customer she touched. While I have known her for more than 20 years, I have seen her passion for customers firsthand over the last 3 years…To say I admired her would be an understatement- stood in awe might be a better expression…Rest in peace, my friend. Those of us who knew you are far better because of it. We will do our best to make you proud every day at 11 Wall.”

As per eFinancial Careers, Seier is survived by her husband, Thomas Seier and a son.