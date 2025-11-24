Canadian Police Arrest ‘JP Morgan,’ Accused of Laundering Millions for Ryan Wedding’s Operation

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19: A reward poster for the arrest of Ryan James Wedding is visible following a news conference announcing the indictment of a former Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, charging him with murder and money laundering in connection to a drug trafficking organization at the Justice Department on November 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Justice Department announced a fifteen-million-dollar reward for information leading to the arrest of Ryan James Wedding, the leader of a criminal drug organization who smuggled large quantities of cocaine through Colombia and Mexico for distribution in the United States and Canada. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

A big update just came out in the case against ex-Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding from Canada, linked to a massive drug ring. One of his main associates was recently picked up, police say, shifting things dramatically. TMZ reported that cops caught 32-year-old Rasheed Pascua Hossain from Vancouver late Friday; he’s also known as 'JP Morgan.'

Hossain has been sought since October 28, 2025, following a U.S. federal warrant issued in California, accusing him of playing a role in cocaine distribution and financial laundering tied to the operation.

FBI zeroes in on fugitive ex-Olympian as global manhunt and $15M reward escalate

The probe hit a turning point after the FBI changed Hossain’s status to 'Captured,' shifting focus in a sprawling cross-border case involving dozens of agencies, as reported by TMZ. Even so, officials say nabbing him isn’t the end - Wedding, 44, once competed in the 2002 Winter Olympics for his nation, and remains their top target.

Now he's central to one of the biggest global searches lately; FBI head Kash Patel even likened him to a current-era Pablo Escobar, hinting at how serious the charges are. Prosecutors claim he moved over 130,000 lbs of coke each year into North America, plus they tie him to ordering a federal informant’s murder in Medellín months ago. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi claims the move aimed to block testimony capable of tearing down the whole scheme.

As international police forces continue to ramp up pressure, the U.S. has boosted the payout for tips on Wedding’s capture - now at $15 million - which underscores the seriousness and riskiness of this situation.

