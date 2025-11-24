Who is Justine Lindsay? NFL cheerleader claims she was fired for being “trans”

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 25: Justine Lindsay of the Carolina Panthers TopCats performs before the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints take the field at Bank of America Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, Justine Lindsay opened up about her firing during a chat with Gaye Magazine.

The 33-year-old North Carolina native made a shocking allegation, asserting that she was cut from her job as a cheerleader for being trans. Speaking with the host Nekeith Mitchell during an Instagram Live broadcast on Gaye Magazine’s official handle, Lindsay asserted:

“I was cut, because I’m trans.”

Justine Lindsay garnered nationwide attention in 2022 after she became the first openly transgender cheerleader in the National Football League. She had joined the Carolina Panthers’ cheerleading team, Carolina TopCats.

According to BuzzFeed, Lindsay came out to her teammates and most of her followers as a transgender female in a March 2022 Instagram post, while announcing that she was joining the TopCats. Addressing the post, she later told the outlet:

“I was so scared. There’s just some things you can’t post.”

Justine also expressed her happiness over becoming the first-ever transgender cheerleader in the NFL, as she said (via BuzzFeed):

“I’m happy because I was able to break down that door and tell people, ‘Hey, we are not just sexual beings. We are actual human beings who want to better ourselves.’ I felt like, Why not tell the world: 'Hey, listen, this is a great accomplishment.'”

For the unversed, Justine Lindsay is an alumnus of North Carolina State University and Johnson C. Smith University. She was a part of the latter’s Golden Bullettes dance team, according to Us Weekly. Lindsay is also a pageant queen and a podcaster, with over 13,100 followers on Instagram.

In 2022, Justine’s hiring triggered backlash, but the Panthers defended her in a statement, as reported by NPR. The organization stated:

“Members of the TopCats are hired based on their qualifications and abilities. Our organization is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate because of age, race, religion, color, disability, sex, sexual orientation, or national origin. We wish all the TopCats, including Justine Lindsay, an incredible season.”

In August, the cheerleader’s departure from the organization was confirmed, which she addressed recently.

Justine Lindsay claims about being wronged, allegedly for being trans

The former TopCats cheerleader was officially let go in August, according to Outsports. At the time, Lindsay didn’t say much about the firing and talked about focusing on her “pageantry work and community involvement” to move beyond her identity as an NFL cheerleader. Lindsay said in a statement (via Outsports):

“Being in the NFL was a stepping stone to get me where I need to be, and God is blessing me each and everyday giving me the breath to do the work and change lives.”

She added:

“My focus is to educate and uplift the younger generation of leaders to focus on their dreams and goals. Don’t let a president who is delusional stop them from reaching their goals whether they are trans, African American, not American, etc.”

In November, Justine Lindsay appeared as a guest on Gaye Magazine’s Instagram Live broadcast. During the one-hour-24-minute-long session, Nekeith Mitchell asked the former cheerleader about her firing from the broadcast. In response, Lindsay dropped the bombshell, claiming she was fired for being trans. She asserted:

“I don’t wanna hear nobody saying, ‘Oh, she didn’t wanna come back.’ Why the hell would I not wanna come back?”

Lindsay claimed that she wanted to continue with the TopCats and the Panthers after spending three years being a part of the organization. She added:

“Yeah, I got cut and… I was devastated, you know, like it’s… I was hurt. And so, when the article came out this year that, you know, I’m returning… I mind you, again all to those people, that I announced all to my teammates.”

She asserted that she was cut this season and stated that many people didn’t know that. Lindsay revealed how parents of little girls and boys reached out to her before the news about her exit from TopCats broke. She added:

“When you get the articles and people are saying, you know, ‘Oh my god, we can’t wait to see you on the field this season.’ It’s like, what do I tell them. What do I tell the kids.“

Lindsay addressed the organization and added:

“I’m not throwing shade at the organisation. I mean, I love them, I appreciate everything they’ve done for me, but I just felt like, you know, I was done wrong and it wasn’t just me it was some other people, but I was done wrong and I felt like they wasn't even looking at the bigger picture as far as who I was changing lives for.”

Justine Lindsay stated how many parents of trans sons and daughters reached out to her after she became a part of TopCats. She mentioned how many were inspired by her and added:

“It was a big slap in the face to not only me but for the youth.”

Justine highlighted how the firing happened after Donald Trump’s re-election to the office, hinting at his anti-transgender stance.