“Dropping my paycheck to help”: Rico Dowdle GoFundMe for charity goes viral after NFL star quips about TD celebration fines to raise awareness

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 05: Head coach Dave Canales and Rico Dowdle #5 of the Carolina Panthers hug after the 27-24 win against the Miami Dolphins in the game at Bank of America Stadium on October 05, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle will be fined by the NFL for his touchdown celebration during the team’s Sunday win over the Green Bay Packers. Dowdle, whose behavior after scoring his second touchdown was deemed unsportsmanlike by the referees, cost the team a penalty in addition to a fine for the running back.

Dowdle, however, has taken advantage of the situation to bring focus to a charity named the Children's Home Society of North Carolina. The star running back just revealed a few hours ago that he has launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover his fine, and all the proceeds raised will go towards a charity that specializes in children’s adoption, foster support, and education.

Dowdle, who posted the link to the GoFundMe page on X, received overwhelming support from netizens. While responding to the running back’s gesture, people on social media applauded Dowdle’s actions to raise money and awareness for a charity close to his heart.

A fan who greatly appreciated Dowdle’s gesture donated to the NFL player’s campaign and wrote on X,

“Dropping my paycheck to help cover this one king.”

Dropping my paycheck to help cover this one king 🫡 — Chris Butler (@notChrisButler) November 6, 2025

Another supporter highlighted that fans of Dowdle will be supporting the initiative and remarked,

"we WILL be paying for it.”

While appreciating the running back's attempts to raise awareness towards a charity, another supporter added,

“Donated, way to go Rico!”

Many netizens also expressed their support toward Dowdle and insisted that the celebration, which was a reference to a Key & Peele skit, was not offensive after all. A netizen wrote,

“Donated! And thanks for the laugh, absolutely hilarious!! And begs the question, good dad or bad dad that I just showed the K&P sketch to my 5th grade and 7th grade boys :D :D (of course they proceeded to re-enact it right away!) Good luck ROS!”

Another fan supported his celebration and stated,

“Just donated. Keep Pounding or pumping or whatever tf you’re doing dawg.”

A netizen pointed out that Dowdle’s celebratory gesture was a great way to bring attention to a charity. The netizen said,

“Donated. Thanks for using the publicity to help an awesome cause.”

About Rico Dowdle’s celebration that led to a fine and a penalty

Rico Dowdle was penalized for the celebration of his second touchdown, when the running back made a reference to comedy sketch show, Key & Peele’s sketch titled, "McCringleberry's Excessive Celebration,” as per Panther’s Wire.

In the skit referred to by Dowdle, a character performs a “three-pump” pelvic thrust celebration after scoring a touchdown, which is penalized by the referee, according to ESPN.

According to clips from the Sunday game, Dowdle imitated the action in Key & Peele, but limited the pumps to only two. The celebration caused a bit of controversy as the NFL rules do not allow “Prolonged or excessive celebrations or demonstrations by an individual player or multiple players, notes ESPN.

The referees handed the Panthers a 15-yard penalty on Ryan Fitzgerald’s extra-point endeavor, according to Panthers Wire. After the game, however, Dowdle disagreed with the referees’ decision and, as per ESPN, said that he should have been allowed to celebrate with two pumps.

Rico Dowdle said he “definitely” should have been allowed two pumps on the celly. Said he hopes he’s not fined. pic.twitter.com/TIYJBCwwES — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 2, 2025

In the aftermath of the penalty, Dowdle launched a GoFundMe campaign with the aim of raising $11,000, and wrote on the fundraising page,

“After much thought I've launched a GoFundMe for my fines. Key said I got three pumps but I guess the NFL disagrees. Actually, 100% of what is raised through this fundraiser will be sent to Children's Home Society of North Carolina. Children's Home Society promotes the right of every child to a permanent, safe, and loving family. They specialize in education and prevention programs, family preservation, and adoption and foster care.”

As of the writing of this article, more than $9,000 has been raised for the initiative.