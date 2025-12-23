Newly released files link Donald Trump to at least 8 flights on Jeffrey Epstein's plane (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Recent records have provided insight into previous dealings of Donald Trump with Jeffrey Epstein, with the president allegedly boarding the Epstein Jet aircraft several times. An early 2020 note by a federal prosecutor lists Trump as present at least eight times in the mid-90s aboard. Flight logs indicate that these trips occurred between 1993 and 1996.

The records indicate that Ghislaine Maxwell was present on at least four of these trips, as reported by TMZ. Details came through recently unsealed court materials tied to Epstein, released late Monday. Though quiet for years, these memos now add pieces to an old puzzle.

DOJ releases Epstein flight records reportedly showing Donald Trump among passengers, some claims called false

Flight records connected to Jeffrey Epstein have just come out, shared by the Department of Justice. These papers show trips involving well-known people, among them President Donald Trump. A journey in 1997 apparently carried only Epstein and Trump reportedly.

On a different occasion, the plane reportedly held Epstein, Trump, someone unnamed who was twenty years old, plus Marla Maples, Tiffany Trump, and Eric Trump.

Prosecutors noted that on two additional flights women later identified as potential witnesses in the Ghislaine Maxwell case were aboard. Despite rumors mentioned in these files, prosecutors point out that certain details are false or exaggerated. They add that serious evidence would almost certainly have emerged politically before now.

The prosecutor said (via TMZ):

"We've just finished reviewing the full records (more than 100 pages of very small script) and didn’t want any of this to be a surprise down the road..."

However, Donald Trump has not faced any criminal allegations related to Epstein.

The Justice Department took to their X handle and qrote regarding this case:

"The Department of Justice has officially released nearly 30,000 more pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election."

They continued:

"To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already. Nevertheless, out of our commitment to the law and transparency, the DOJ is releasing these documents with the legally required protections for Epstein's victims."

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!