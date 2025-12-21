‘SNL’ targets Trump’s Holiday speech following Epstein Files release (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is back in the headlines for its latest political satire, turning its focus on President Donald Trump following his recent holiday address. The episode leans into chaos, framing his "Patriot Games" as sudden spectacle. That announcement landed just hours after the Epstein documents surfaced.

By timing the parody alongside the fresh news cycle, the long-running comedy show once again taps into ongoing public scrutiny, blending current events with its signature brand of pointed political commentary.

James Austin Johnson skewers Donald Trump with Epstein files jab

James Austin Johnson kicked things off with his now-famous take on Donald Trump. Then without pause, he pivoted to the resurfacing Epstein documents, voice steady but edged with dry disbelief. He poked at the "Patriot Games," calling it not some grand youth competition, rather a flimsy screen raised just in time. No real fanfare needed - the joke landed flat by design.

James said (via TMZ):

"What's the best way to distract from the Epstein files? I know, invite a bunch of teenagers to my house!"

The sketch then brought up Donald Trump's name appearing at the Kennedy Center, twisting it into a sharp aside. In character, Johnson implied the honor might just mirror how his name's vanished elsewhere - a nod reportedly to address that certain Epstein-related records have disappeared.

In character he said (via TMZ):

"People are saying, 'Why are you putting your name on so many buildings?' And I say it’s because we had to take it off of so many files, Epstein redacted. We had so many Trumps in there!"

