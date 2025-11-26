Why is Donald Trump rushing for Rush Hour 4? What we know so far

POWDER SPRINGS, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 28: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to a Q&A with Pastor Paula White at the National Faith Advisory Summit on October 28, 2024 in Powder Springs, Georgia. With eight days left until the election, Trump is expected to continue visiting battleground states through the week including participating in a campaign rally in Atlanta tonight. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump is now likely to influence culture and entertainment media, as reports suggest he has asked his friend Larry Ellison to revive the Rush Hour franchise. The first part was released in 1998, where Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker teamed up and made headlines for their iconic partnership. This cop action comedy film has now been given a green light for Rush Hour 4, all thanks to President Trump. According to the reports by People, Rush Hour 4 is in the works.

The second and third sequels of Rush Hour were released in 2001 and 2007, respectively. Soon after the third sequel, the film’s development of a fourth part was halted due to criticism, as it was felt that the jokes were outdated. Now, after 27 years, this same vibe is about to enter in 2025 with Rus Hour 4.

Talking about why Donald Trump is rushing for Rush Hour 4 is because, according to a report by Semofar, he has some “creative inputs,” and wants to bring back the loud, wild comedies and action movies from the late 1980s and 1990s. According to a person close to the conversations, he told Semafor, “that the president of the United States has personally pressed the Paramount owner to revive another franchise from Ratner: Rush Hour, a buddy-cop comedy starring Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker that blended physical comedy, martial arts, and gags about racial stereotypes.”

Ellison, who has been the owner of Paramount, may soon take over Warner Bros. Discovery (which includes CNN). This is why Ellison plays an important role, and his alliances with the president may enable him to get more influence over media and entertainment than before.

Brett Ratner is reportedly coming back to direct Rush Hour 4

Ratner has directed all three parts of Rush Hour, and Trump wants to bring him back for directing duties in Rush Hour 4. Despite the controversies around Brett Ratner, who has faced sexual misconduct accusations in the past, Brett Ratner has good relations with Trump. Another reason studios didn’t want to make Rush Hour 4, besides what the critics said, was Brett’s controversy.

However, Ratner has recently become close to the Trumps again, having made a documentary about Melania Trump for Amazon. The original Rush Hour producer, Arthur Sarkissian, also made a positive documentary about Trump last year. This means Ratner has a chance to return, and is recently reported to come back for directing the film, too.

Rush Hour 4 is set to be distributed by Paramount. President Donald Trump personally pushed Paramount’s major shareholder, Larry Ellison, to make it, especially to help director Brett Ratner. However, nothing much is revealed about the upcoming sequel, including casting and plot details.

